Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has revealed a further recovery in sales following a major cyber attack last year, which caused profits to nosedive.

The UK’s largest car manufacturer, own by India’s Tata Motors, said sales volumes jumped for the past three months after its factories restarted production.

JLR was forced to halt production across its UK factories for five weeks from September 1 last year due to a cyber attack, weighing on sales in late 2025.

All of the group’s manufacturing sites, including factories in Solihull, West Midlands, and Halewood, Merseyside, stopped production but restarted in October.

It said that production had since returned to normal.

On Thursday, the group reported revenues of £6.9 billion for the three months to March 31, up 51.4% against the previous quarter.

But this was still down 11.1% year-on-year.

Revenues for the year were 20.9% lower at £22.9 billion after a heavy impact from the production shutdown.

Volumes for the year were also dragged lower by the impact of US tariffs, “market challenges” in China and the planned “wind down” of a number of outgoing Jaguar models.

The company also reported a profit before tax and exceptional items of £14 million as a result, plummeting from £2.5 billion a year earlier.

It also reported quarterly profits of £458 million, down from £875 million a year earlier, but up from a £310 million loss in the previous quarter.

PB Balaji, chief executive of JLR, said: “JLR faced a challenging year with revenue and profit impacted by multiple headwinds, including a pause in production following the cyber incident.

“We recovered well in the fourth quarter as production returned to normal levels, demonstrating the commitment of our people, suppliers and retail partners.”