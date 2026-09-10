New York was illuminated overnight as 2,977 drones took to the city's skies in a tribute to those killed in the September 11 attacks.

Titled "2,977 Lights Over New York Harbour", the eye-catching art display featured one drone for each individual who died in the terrorist attacks.

The tribute took place on Wednesday night over New York Harbour, ahead of the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

The glowing white lights slowly rose in a spiral, before coming together to form the outline of the Twin Towers.

Videos shared on social media show the drones rebuilding the familiar night sky, without touching the memorial at Ground Zero.

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