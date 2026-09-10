Skies above NYC glow as spectacular light show featuring 2,977 drones pays tribute to those killed in 9/11
The glowing white lights slowly rose in a spiral, before coming together to form the outline of the Twin Towers
New York was illuminated overnight as 2,977 drones took to the city's skies in a tribute to those killed in the September 11 attacks.
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Titled "2,977 Lights Over New York Harbour", the eye-catching art display featured one drone for each individual who died in the terrorist attacks.
The tribute took place on Wednesday night over New York Harbour, ahead of the 25th anniversary of 9/11.
The glowing white lights slowly rose in a spiral, before coming together to form the outline of the Twin Towers.
Videos shared on social media show the drones rebuilding the familiar night sky, without touching the memorial at Ground Zero.
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The installation was developed with victim's family members, survivors and first responders, according to ABC7.
The display originated on Governors Island and appeared next to the annual Tribute of Light - a familiar element of New York's 9/11 remembrance.
Those who shaped the art project included:
- Brenda Berkman, an FDNY first responder and artist
- Tim Brown, who served as an FDNY first responder in 1993 and again in 2001
- Terry Strada, president of 9/11 Families United and widow of Tom Strada
- Jim Smith, whose wife NYPD Officer Moira Smith, died in the attacks
- Genevieve Siller, daughter of hero firefighter Stephen Siller
On September 11, 2001, terrorists representing al-Qaeda flew hijacked passenger planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan.
Last week, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued an executive order designating 9/11 an annual official “Day of Remembrance and Service”.