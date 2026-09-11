By Asher McShane

Memorial services are being held today as millions of people around the world mark the anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On 11 September 2001, 2,977 people were killed when hijackers crashed three planes into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Virginia. A fourth hijacked plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back.

In London, an event to honour the victims will be held at 11am today. Memorial services are also taking place at crash sites in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The horrors of 9/11 are being remembered 25 years after the attack. Picture: getty

Survivors and those who lost friends and loved ones have been remembering the victims and the horror of the attack unfolding. Read more: Burnham warns terror 'still knocks at the door of democracy' on 9/11 anniversary as Blair recalls day that 'changed the world'

One survivor Bill McMahon who worked at the World Trade Centre for Morgan Stanley - told LBC: "It started out like any other day. "I remember looking out over the statue of liberty. What I saw floating by me were 'things that were on fire' going by my window.

Flags are laid as millions remember 9/11 25 years on. Picture: getty

"That's when the first moment hit us that something bad was going on. "The mantra was 'you have to save yourself.' Read more: 'The horrors of 9/11 will never leave me': MI5 chief warns UK now faces ‘worst of both worlds’ 25 years on from devastating terror attack

Manhattan's night sky was illuminated in memory of the 9/11 atrocity. Picture: getty

Bill was on the 69th floor. He said "After the plane hit we couldn't really see what was going on. "We walked over to the stairwell and worked our way down to the 44th floor.

"That's where the port authority came out and told everybody to stay in the building. At about that time the plane hit our building. It blew out the elevator doors and knocked us all down. "After the plane hit us... there was no yelling and screaming and crying. Everyone just looked at each other like what in the hell is going on.

The twin towers immediately after the planes were flown into them by terrorists. Picture: getty

"We moved towards the stairwell and starting working our way down. "It was just this silence. You had to stand in line and wait your turn to go down the stairwell. "We were probably about four blocks away when the building collapsed.

"I'm willing to say 25-30minutes going down in the stairwell. You have no idea what's going on." Eric Ronningen is described as the 'last man out' of the south tower.

New Yorkers look on at the burning aftermath of the terrorist strike. Picture: getty

He evacuated the north tower and after the first plane hit he turned round and went into the south tower. He told LBC: "I was on the 71st floor of the north tower, the first to be hit. "My first thought was that an airliner had somehow, inexplicably driven into the top of that tower. "I'm one of those people that knows that no-one dies before their set time.

Firefighters rush to the scene - many lost their lives in the attack. Picture: getty

He said that surviving the attack taught him that in life people should "take advantage of every opportunity that comes our way. "We miss opportunities to be friends with our family, our colleagues. We need to stop and smell the roses. "Our lives can changed in the time it takes for the second hand of our watch to tick from one second to the next." Sir Tony Blair, who was prime minister at the time of the murderous atrocity and had to deal with its aftermath, said the anniversary was also a time to “commemorate the unshakeable and essential bond” between the two countries.

A firefighter overcome with grief while helping survivors after the attack on the twin towers. Picture: getty

US ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens said Britain had rallied in support “in one of America’s darkest hours” and that “despite our disagreements and debates”, the transatlantic relationship “has kept us safe for centuries”. His comments follow strained relations with President Donald Trump’s White House, most notably over the Iran war, which have tested long-standing ties with traditional allies. It was on a bright, cloudless day 25 years ago that 2,977 people – 67 of them British – were killed when passenger jets hijacked by al Qaida terrorists struck the twin towers of the World Trade Centre in New York, causing both to collapse, and the Pentagon outside Washington DC.

US President George W. Bush has his early morning school reading event interrupted by his Chief of Staff Andrew Card after the strike on the towers. Picture: getty

A fourth plane seized by extremists – United Airlines Flight 93 – crashed into a field in rural Pennsylvania after the crew and passengers fought back with the famous line “let’s roll”, and so prevented it from hitting another target, thought to be the congressional building, which houses the US legislature. It remains the worst terrorist outrage of all time, claiming the lives of victims from more than 90 nations. In response, the US became the first and only ever country to invoke Nato’s “all for one, and one for all” collective security clause, where members rally to the defence of an ally under attack – a commitment now called into doubt by the current president.

A member of the NYPD breaks down in tears after the strike on the twin towers. Picture: getty