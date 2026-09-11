A so-called 9/11 “watch party” replaying news footage of the attacks has faced backlash from critics who say it risks trivialising a tragedy.

The event is due to be held at the Wild Boscombe Café in Bournemouth following the 25th anniversary of the attacks, and is organised by arts group Verdurin.

Its organiser, writer and curator Pierre Delancey, rejected the description of Verdurin as a political organisation, saying there was “nothing political” about people coming together to watch publicly available footage.

He told LBC’s Tom Swarbrick that the screening was not intended to celebrate the attacks, but to allow people to reflect on how the events were reported and understood in real time.

“Tonight’s event is simply an opportunity for people to think and talk,” Mr Delancey told LBC. “It does not need to have any greater aim than people being in a room and thinking together.”

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