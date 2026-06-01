Football fans attending the World Cup are being urged not to risk scoring an “own goal” by not having a travel insurance policy that meets their needs.

Travel insurance, which can offer protection for holidaymakers when something goes wrong, remains an essential for people heading abroad, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said.

Its data from members indicates that in 2024, travel insurers paid out £35 million to help their customers visiting the US and Canada cover the cost of medical bills and other unexpected losses.

Fraser Lyall, policy adviser for general insurance at the ABI, said: “Given the higher cost of medical care in the US and Canada, travel insurance will be essential to protect your finances should you fall ill or be injured abroad.”

Here are some suggestions from the ABI to help people understand the key features of travel insurance and choose a policy that suits their needs when travelling overseas generally:

1. Buy before you fly

Taking out insurance as soon as you have booked a trip will ensure you are covered if you need to cancel.

The ABI suggested shopping around and choosing a policy that meets people’s specific needs, considering factors such as your destination, the length of the trip, and any planned activities.

2. Declare any pre-existing medical conditions

This could help people to get the right level of medical cover for their individual circumstances.

Emergency medical treatment overseas can be very costly. In 2025, one of the ABI’s members paid out £500,000 to a customer who required emergency surgery in the US and medical repatriation back to the UK.

People who are unsure what they need to disclose should speak to their insurer, the ABI said.

3. Make a claim plan

Keeping an insurance policy and the provider’s contact details to hand in case anything goes wrong on the trip can be useful.

It can also help to share this information with a trusted friend or family member who is also on the trip, as well as someone at home.

Advice includes signing up for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office travel alerts (Steve Parsons/PA)

The ABI said that if someone thinks they need to make a claim, they should contact their insurer as soon as possible. Many insurers will have a 24/7 phone number.

4. Follow the UK Government’s foreign travel advice

In general, travelling against UK Government advice and warnings about travelling abroad could invalidate insurance policies.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s (FCDO’s) travel advice aims to help people make better-informed decisions about their international travel plans.

The ABI said advice can change quickly, so people may want to sign up for FCDO alerts for any regions they visit.

5. Celebrate responsibly

While it might be tempting to raise a glass after a big win, insurers will expect people to take “reasonable care” on their trip.

If someone is injured while drinking excessively, they may not be able to claim from their insurer for emergency medical treatment or other costs.

The ABI also said that standard travel policies will often also have exclusions for recreational drug use, even if the drug is fully legal in the person’s destination.