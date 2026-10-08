The 90's: Art and Fashion exhibition at the Tate should have been a celebration of British culture - but it just made me sad, writes Georgia Bell.

The exhibition should have prompted cosy cuddly feelings of nostalgia, but it left me with something more akin to grief. Picture: The 90s: Art and Fashion | Tate Britain

By Georgia Bell

The 90's: Art and Fashion exhibition at the Tate should have been a celebration of British culture - but it just made me sad.

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The highly anticipated cultural display, bookmarked in many a culture reporter's calendars for weeks, promised wall-to-wall fashion, art, photography - a certified bacchanalia of 90s nostalgia. One which should have inspired cuddly, cosy feelings of warmth and national pride, an internal Hygge as autumn begins to tinge the leaves of London trees an ever-familiar brown. But all it left me feeling was disappointed, but not in the collection - in the direction that Britain has gone. The hazy days of the 1990s promised a new era. Young and old generations alike prepared their rose-tinted glasses to witness the once-in-a-lifetime experience of witnessing a new millennium being ushered in. Read more: People today are 'fearful of what Britain has become', says Ozwald Boateng Read more: The far right’s sudden interest in women’s safety is as transparent as it is useless

Vivienne Westwood, designs from Vive la Cocotte collection, autumn/winter 1995. Picture: Alamy

And what came with that, as the end of the decade approached, was hope for a new chapter - one of political freedom, progressive ideals and economic fortitude. Each room in Tate Britain's swish new exhibition space is a testament to exactly that mentality. Pundits are welcomed into the comforting sway of gliding from room to room as the exhibition traverses rave culture, disruptive art, radical fashion, and the hope of future without systemic racism or bigotry.

Yinka Shonibare, Diary of a Victorian Dandy, V&A. Picture: Alamy

The way the exhibition is laid out carries with it a sense of unity. Hopeful partiers scrambling into Glastonbury on a rope ladder. Drag club nights filled with glitter and nondescript pills. The dreamy vision boards of ravers' journals, filled with sanguine, drug-induced musings which seem to whisper: "You just had to be there! It was all getting better!" But as I walked through the exhibition space, I carried with me the dull ache of knowing that now, three decades on, we're still in a mess.

London, UK, 6th October 2026, One of the first exhibitions exploring 1990s art, photography, and fashion. Picture: Alamy

Across Britain, political division is rife. Unemployment is skyrocketing. People are still taking to the streets for basic human rights. RNLI lifeboats are being slashed with people still inside them. And that's not even to mention how the tech overlords are slowly rotting our brains. And the exhibition doesn't shy away from the reality of those hopeful 90s babies. Entire rooms are devoted to systematic racism and Britain's postcolonial legacy, the struggle for LGBTQ+ rights, and economic desperation. In one room of the exhibition, diary notes from a 90s raver include: "Feb 23rd: Went out briefly to ask about jobs. Feb 24th: I HAVE to get a job!! Went back to bakery, no go. Went to McD's: 'Come back tomorrow'. Went to Job Centre. Walked around Enfield. Looked in the paper.”

London, UK. Red Dress by Alexander McQueen. Art & Fashion, Tate Britain. Tate Britain has opened the first exhibition to explore the art,. Picture: Alamy