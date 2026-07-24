There will be a “significant benefit” for Scottish producers as US tariffs on imports of Scotch whisky and lifted, John Swinney has said.

The 10% tariff on whisky was lifted on Friday. However, Donald Trump’s administration imposed a new 10% tariff on UK imports for other goods.

The US president announced in April that he would remove the whisky tariff, following the state visit by the King and Queen.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Swinney said: “From today, there are no tariffs on Scotch whisky going to the United States, which is a significant benefit for the Scotch whisky industry.

“The industry was being harmed by the existence of tariffs from the United States.

US tariffs on Scotch Whisky are now officially gone. Fantastic news for one of Scotland’s greatest exports, and a big win for businesses, workers and communities on both sides of the Atlantic. Slàinte! 🥃 pic.twitter.com/vXWezzBT44 — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) July 24, 2026

“There’s obviously a range of other tariffs being applied by President Trump. But for Scotch whisky, the tariffs are gone.”

The industry body also welcomed the removal of tariffs.

Ian Duddy, international director at the Scotch Whisky Association, said: “The return of tariff-free trade for Scotch whisky in the US is welcome news for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

“As Scotch whisky’s most valuable global market, worth £933 million in 2025, the removal of tariffs provides greater confidence to invest, grow exports, and support jobs and communities across Scotland and the US.

“From Kentucky to Speyside, this will not only benefit the Scotch and US whisky sectors, but our wider supply chains of cooperages, farmers, hospitality and retail.

“This outcome is testament to the strength of the enduring relationship between the UK and the US.

“On behalf of the Scotch whisky industry, we are grateful to everyone who worked to make this happen, including His Majesty The King during his recent state visit.”