Khalid Sheikh Mohammed remains the most well-known inmate at the Guantanamo detention facility

This photo obtained 01 March, 2003, shows, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, alleged organizer of the September 11, 2001, attacks, shortly after his capture. Picture: HO/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A US Air Force judge has ordered Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the accused mastermind of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, and three co-defendants to go on trial before a military tribunal in June 2028.

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The trial-scheduling order entered by Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Michael Schrama marked the latest milestone in a military prosecution beset by two decades of legal deadlock surrounding the four detainees held in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Last month, a US appeals court refused to allow Mohammed and two of his co-defendants to plead guilty under agreements that would have spared them the death penalty. The appellate decision reversed decisions of a military judge and the US Court of Military Commission Review in support of the plea deal. Read more: CIA director visited Russia to urge Moscow to not attack NATO Read more: 'A tsunami from the sky': Tragedy strikes Nepal-Tibet border as devastating flash floods 'wipe out' villages, leave 165 dead and more than 1,000 missing

A group of detainees kneels during an early morning Islamic prayer in their camp at the U.S. military prison for "enemy combatants" on October 28, 2009 in Guantanamo Bay. Picture: John Moore/Getty Images

The agreement had been offered last year and accepted by the official who oversees the Pentagon's Guantanamo war court, only to be revoked last August by then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin amid criticism of the deal from Republican lawmakers. Under Schrama's 11-page order, Mohammed and three co-defendants — Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak bin 'Atash, Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, and Ali Abdul Aziz Ali — will stand trial starting on June 5, 2028. The proceedings open with the selection of a panel consisting entirely of service members who will act as the jury to hear the case according to the rules of military justice. Opening statements will commence 30 calendar days after the panel is seated, followed by presentation of the prosecution's evidence, after which the defendants may file motions for findings of not guilty. The order gives both sides opportunities to argue those motions and rebut one another, and for prosecutors to reopen their case.

A fiery blast rocks the World Trade Center after being hit by two planes September 11, 2001 in New York City. Picture: Spencer Platt/Getty Images