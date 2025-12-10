Electric flying taxis may become available to London airport passengers from 2028, a UK company has announced.

Vertical Aerospace hopes its Valo aircraft, which has a capacity for up to six passengers, can get regulatory approval in three years – with the first planned commercial routes to include airport-to-city centre connections.

Members of the public will get a chance to see the full-scale prototype at an open house in Canary Wharf on Wednesday, the company said.

“Valo is the aircraft that turns electric flight into a commercial reality – clean, quiet, fast and engineered for everyday service,” Vertical Aerospace chief executive Stuart Simpson said in a statement on Wednesday.

Vertical Aerospace hopes Valo can get approval for commercial service in 2028 (Vertical Aerospace/PA)

“It marks a new dawn in transport, one that will connect people in minutes, not hours.”

Planned destinations for flying taxis departing from Canary Wharf include London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Cambridge, Oxford and Bicester.

The company plans to build seven certification aircraft in the UK to undergo final testing with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Valo should enter commercial service after obtaining the Type Certification, which is the regulated approval issued to new aircraft designs by regulatory bodies like the EASA and CAA to guarantee safety standards are met.

A map showing potential commercial routes for their Valo flying taxis (Vertical Aerospace/PA)

Designed to fly up to 100 miles at speeds of up to 150mph, Valo is expected to launch with a four-seat cabin, room for six cabin bags and six checked bags, panoramic windows, and a cockpit divider for privacy and safety, Vertical Aerospace said.

The aircraft’s design, however, allows expansion to six seats, with the potential to enable lower fares for passengers, the company added.

“Like all new technology, Vertical Aerospace expects its aircraft will initially be a premium product used for airport transfers, but will evolve and become very affordable once production grows,” a spokesperson for Vertical said.

“The aircraft is designed to be significantly cheaper than a helicopter, for instance, and to compete with ground transport.

The Valo aircraft’s cabin (Vertical Aerospace/PA)

“Where it starts to become affordable is, we’ve got a vehicle that can fly lots of times a day, can carry lots of passengers, needs very little maintenance, is very efficient to operate.

“Ultimately, the potential is for this aircraft to be a similar cost as hiring an Uber.

“We’re selling the aircraft. Our customers will set the prices (for journeys).”

The aircraft could also support emergency medical services and cargo missions, according to Vertical Aerospace.

The aircraft’s design allows expansion to six seats (Vertical Aerospace/PA)

Domhnal Slattery, chairman of Vertical Aerospace, said: “Valo sets a new standard – bigger, safer and more capable than anything in the sector.

“It’s a breakthrough for aviation and a clear sign of the UK’s leadership in aerospace.

“Valo embodies the best of Vertical – precision engineering, passenger-first design and deep collaboration with global aerospace partners – creating an aircraft with the most compelling operator economics.”

Vertical’s public open house will take place between 10am and 2pm at The Pelligon in Canary Wharf.