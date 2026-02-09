US streaming service HBO Max is to launch in the UK and Ireland in March.

Along with HBO content, the streaming platform will also feature Warner Bros Pictures, Warner Bros Television, DC Studios and Max Originals shows and movies, with the full first season of award-winning Max Original The Pitt to premiere on the British and Irish version from launch.

Content on the platform will also include new seasons of Euphoria and House Of The Dragon, and the debut of Lanterns from DC Studios, while films will include Superman, One Battle After Another, Sinners, A Minecraft Movie and Dune: Part One.

One Battle After Another is among the films on offer on HBO Max (HBO Max/PA)

HBO Max’s UK and Ireland platform will offer four different subscription plans starting at £4.99 per month, with viewers able to access the complete HBO Max entertainment line-up, including recently released movies, from £5.99 per month.

The platform will also show the forthcoming Harry Potter TV series, which is expected to air in 2027 and will star Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout as Hermione, Harry and Ron respectively.

HBO Max will launch in the UK on March 26, and will see TNT Sports subscribers access their subscription in the platform, with HBO Max accessed by hbomax.com and its launch partners, which include Sky and Prime Video.

Andrew Georgiou, president and managing director at Warner Bros Discovery in the UK and Ireland, said: “Launching HBO Max in the UK & Ireland marks a significant moment for viewers here.

“HBO Max will offer them their most loved series and movies from HBO, Warner Bros and DC Studios, alongside premium sports from TNT Sports in the UK, within an outstanding single destination for this great content and strong value proposition.

“Nowhere else will you be able to get The Pitt, House Of The Dragon, Euphoria, Lanterns, Superman, One Battle After Another, as well as the eagerly awaited Harry Potter series, all together.”