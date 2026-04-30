BT has launched a new campaign highlighting less than a year to go before the nationwide switch to a digital landline.

The company warned of possible disruption if customers delay taking action on the analogue switchover.

BT said the switchover represented a “significant national upgrade”, as the UK moves from decades-old infrastructure to more reliable digital landlines.

Lucy Baker, consumer digital voice director at BT, said: “As our research shows, it’s easy to overlook messages from service providers, but doing so could disrupt essential connections.

“The switch to digital landlines is a significant, once-in-a-generation upgrade to the UK’s communications infrastructure.

“It’s important to take action when contacted, so everyone can benefit from more reliable, secure technology and stay connected to the services they rely on.”