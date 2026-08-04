With 92% of crime in Britain going unsolved, the Conservatives' Chris Philps has proposed new legislation to force police to investigate when items are stolen and the victims can track where they are.

LBC's callers give their stories of when they were victims of crime and the police refused to investigate.



00:00 - David McKelvey is Chief Executive of TM EYE, a company that investigates thefts from shops. He is also a former Detective Chief Inspector in the Metropolitan Police. He recounts the story of detaining three burglars in the act of robbing his parents’ home, but the police chose to release them… he’s ‘heard nothing since’.



05:42 - Caller Ayo thinks the police are ‘just lazy’. He was robbed, but the police were ‘too busy’ to investigate. It was only after he did the legwork, found the burglar himself, and compiled the evidence that the police arrested him. Two years later, when the burglar was released from prison, he threatened Ayo… The police were more concerned with Ayo’s reaction than the criminal’s threats.



11:16 - Neil believes police resources are being ‘wasted’ in the wrong areas.



11:37 - Dennis knew where his AirPods were after they were stolen from FindMyFriends. He let the police know this, but he was told, 'there's nothing they could do about it’, and that he should try to collect his airpods from his muggers instead.



15:14 - It took eight months for Lisa to even get a response about her son’s mugging. This is even after she compiled evidence and CCTV footage on her own for the police. She is now ‘scared of being out in broad daylight’.