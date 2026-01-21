A fresh offer has been made in a bid to resolve a dispute over protections for actors and other entertainment workers over the use of artificial intelligence, their union has announced.

Equity said a constructive meeting had been held over an agreement which underpins the terms and conditions of the vast majority of UK film and TV work for performers, including actors, stunt artists, singers and dancers.

Equity said AI protections for performers could be closer to becoming reality for the first time.

Following the huge 99% yes vote in our indicative ballot on performers being prepared to take action over AI protections, we have now received an improved offer from PACT.

The union, which has been threatening industrial action over the issue following a ballot of its members, said the Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television (Pact), the trade body representing producers covering the UK, had sent over new wording with improvements in relation to AI protections which had been in dispute.

Both sides have agreed to enter into a further period of negotiation.

Equity general secretary Paul W Fleming said: “Equity members should be in no doubt that it is their support and determination to secure AI protections which led to this improved offer.

“Last month’s ballot result showed that an overwhelming majority of performers are prepared to refuse scanning on set, and that focused the minds of producers, leading to this improved offer.

“It doesn’t cover everything we’ve asked for, and the coming weeks will be instrumental in securing the protections performers need in the age of AI and scanning on set.

“A constructive meeting took place with Pact where we discussed the revised offer and further improvements we are seeking.”

Equity members voted in an indicative ballot last month that they would be willing to take industrial action to secure stronger AI protections.