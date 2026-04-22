The luxury British cruise line Cunard has announced that all four of its ships will unite in their “spiritual home” for the first time.

Their ships; Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and Queen Anne will come together in Liverpool on May 16 2028.

It will be the first time all four ships have ever assembled.

The company has said it will be “celebrating the bond” it holds with the city of Liverpool having been founded there in 1840.

All four ships will “return home” for the spectacle on the River Mersey.

Cunard’s Queen Anne is one of the ships that will gather in Liverpool (Belfast Harbour/PA)

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “Bringing our four Queens together on the Mersey for the first time will be a rare and incredibly special moment for Cunard.

“Liverpool is where our story began, and returning with the full fleet is a powerful celebration of that bond.

“It will be an unforgettable day for our guests, for the city, and for everyone who comes together to enjoy the spectacle from the shore.”

Three of the Queens gathered in 2015 to mark Cunard’s 175th anniversary, which the company says drew over a million spectators to the city.

Their newest ship, Queen Anne, joined the Cunard fleet in 2024.

The event in 2028 will coincide with celebrations marking 20 years since Liverpool was named “European Capital of Culture”.

Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool City Council, said: “Welcoming the four Cunard Queens at the same time will be an extraordinary occasion for our city, our residents, and our visitors.

“We are incredibly proud of our rich maritime heritage, and this promises to be a really special moment here in Liverpool, Cunard’s spiritual home.”