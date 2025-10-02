A possible new cancer drug which researchers believe could be up to 500 times more effective than existing treatments is one of 18 projects being funded by a Scottish Government scheme that aims to encourage innovation.

The new Proof of Concept fund will award cash to “groundbreaking research” being carried out at Scotland’s universities in a bid to help development into commercial projects.

With funding of £2.95 million announced to help 18 projects, the Edinburgh University work to develop a new anti-cancer drug has received £125,000.

Other projects being funded include a laser system that can detect faults in aircraft engines in five minutes – some 25 minutes quicker than other tools – and a new radiation-free ultrasound to detect breast cancer which could be developed as an alternative to current mammograms.

Work to develop an alternative to palm oil – a common ingredient in many foods – which would be healthier, more sustainable and with fewer calories is also being funded.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes saw three of the projects to receive cash being demonstrated as she visited Edinburgh University’s Institute for Genetics and Cancer on Thursday.

The visit came after Scotland’s first national innovation week last week – with Ms Forbes insisting “innovation must be our national endeavour”.

Adding that the Scottish Government was seeking to support this “across all areas of society”, she said: “Scotland’s world-class universities have the ideas and inventions to help tackle global problems and improve lives.

“This new Proof of Concept fund will help bridge the gap between theory and practice, translating research into real-world impact which in turn drives Scotland’s economic transformation.

“The successful projects that we are supporting are quite simply inspiring. They have the potential to be lifesaving and life-changing.”

Professor David Argyle, vice-principal and head of the College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine at the University of Edinburgh, said: “The transition from ground-breaking discovery to real-world application is one of the most critical stages in research.

“This funding is a welcome endorsement of the exceptional innovation under way across Scotland, supporting academics to achieve commercial success.

“At Edinburgh, the investment in pioneering cancer treatments, lab-grown tissue models and improved detection of aircraft faults shows how this work can hugely benefit people’s lives while also strengthening the economy.”