Rishi Sunak has said he hopes to have “a weekly conversation with readers” of The Sunday Times as he joins the newspaper as a columnist.

The former Conservative prime minister and serving MP for Richmond and Northallerton will contribute a weekly column to the business section on subjects including technology, politics and the economy.

The column will run in print and digital from this weekend.

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murty (Ian West/PA)

Mr Sunak said: “As a long-time reader of The Sunday Times business pages, I’m honoured to be joining a great team as a columnist.

“In an era of profound change, I’m really looking forward to a weekly conversation with readers about the forces reshaping the world economy, from global politics to technology.”

Ben Taylor, editor of The Sunday Times, added: “I am delighted to welcome such an illustrious and respected figure to the team.

“Rishi’s vast expertise and brilliant mind will help readers navigate what is an increasingly challenging and complex business landscape.

“His experience is unrivalled – on the world stage and in government – and we feel confident that he will be ‘appointment to read’ every weekend.”

Mr Sunak’s fee will be paid to The Richmond Project, an education charity founded by the former prime minister and his wife Akshata Murty which seeks to transform young lives through the power of improved numeracy.

His new role as a columnist has been cleared by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, which provides advice for ministers and senior civil servants on taking up appointments after leaving office.