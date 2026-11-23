Center Parcs is at a “tipping point where you can’t be passing costs” onto customers, an executive of the holidays firm has said.

Raj Singh-Dehal, chief corporate office of Center Parcs, he is “awaiting the bonfire of regulation” other industry figures have also backed.

It came as he spoke at the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) annual conference on Monday.

Louise Haigh, the First Secretary of State and effectively Andy Burnham’s deputy prime minister, had earlier told the conference that plans to increase public control would lead to reduced uncertainty and lower costs through speeding up decision-making by regulators.

Mr Singh-Dehal said that delays in the planning system is “one of the biggest issues we face” as he highlighted pressure from regulatory hurdles.

“The cost of compliance monitoring, reporting, form filling – it just grows and compounds every single year,” he said.

Mr Singh-Dehal said that the company is focusing further on cost efficiencies in order to avoid passing cost inflation onto customers, amid pressure from higher electricity and water costs.

He added: “In terms of what we do as a business, I think we’ve reached the tipping point where you can’t be passing costs over to the consumer.

“You kind of reach the point of saturation of what can just be passed straight through to the market.

“But we’re having to look increasingly inwards to make sure that we look at our cost base.”