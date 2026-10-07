Royal Mail has announced plans for an organisational review with the expected loss of up to 2,500 head office and support function jobs by the end of 2027.

The company said it was undergoing a “significant transformation” as the business implements universal service reform and adapts to a rapidly-changing market.

Letter volumes have declined by more than 70% since their peak while customer demand for faster and more convenient parcel delivery services continues to grow, it said.

A statement said: “As part of its transformation programme, Royal Mail is simplifying processes and functions across the business and today announced proposals for an organisational review of head office and support functions.”

Alistair Cochrane, chief executive officer of Royal Mail, said: “We have been working hard to reduce costs and simplify processes across all areas of the business as we transform to win in a very competitive market.

“These proposed changes remove duplication and allow us to invest further in the service we deliver for our customers.

“We are committed to treating everyone fairly and respectfully throughout this process, working closely with our trade unions.

“The proposed changes will not be easy, but they are an important part of building a stronger, simpler and future-ready Royal Mail for our customers and colleagues.”