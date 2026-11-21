Andy Burnham has paved the way for Britain to forge closer ties with the European Union (EU) after striking a deal which makes the biggest steps towards the trade bloc than any time since before Brexit.

The Prime Minister said the next 12 months would be spent “brainstorming” ideas with the EU for the future relationship between the UK and the bloc.

Incremental steps “only take us so far”, Mr Burnham said, and suggested the package agreed with Brussels was “probably the limit” of what could be achieved before the next general election.

The Prime Minister is expected to set out his view on the options as part of his 10-year plan which will be unveiled in December.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in Brussels (Hannah McKay/PA)

On Friday, Mr Burnham made three significant agreements with the EU in the Belgian capital.

A food trading deal, officially known as a sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement, will end most post-Brexit checks and restrictions on food and agricultural products from March 1, 2028.

An emissions trading systems (ETS) agreement, applied from the start of 2028, will mean £6.5 billion of British exports, including from the steel and aluminium industries, will be exempted from EU carbon border taxes.

A youth experience scheme will allow UK and EU citizens aged 18 to 31 to live and work in each other’s jurisdictions for up to three years, with 100,000 visas available each year.

The first young people to travel under the scheme will do so “no later than January 2030”, according to Government documents.

A potential stumbling block remains over the issue of the tuition fees charged to students from the EU in British universities.

A six-month deadline has been set to reach agreement after EU member states called for their students to be charged the same rate as British counterparts.

That would mean a cut from fees of up to £38,000 a year to £9,970 – something the UK has resisted because of the financial impact it would have on universities.

The row led to doubts being raised in Brussels about whether the rest of the deal could be implemented, though Mr Burnham insisted there was “no confusion” about it.

Chancellor John Healey and Prime Minister Andy Burnham attend a roundtable with business leaders ahead of the EU-UK summit (Hannah McKay/PA)

Elsewhere, the UK and EU agreed a new “structured dialogue” on migration and closer work on the Channel action plan, intended to combat the people-trafficking operations behind the small boats crisis.

European Council president Antonio Costa said the bloc was “open to have the closest possible relationship” with Britain, but stressed the EU’s commitment to the single market’s rules, which include freedom of movement.

Mr Burnham’s political opponents were less welcoming of the deal, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage suggesting the Prime Minister had gone “completely against” a pledge he made to voters in the Makerfield by-election not to re-run Brexit arguments.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, meanwhile, warned the youth experience scheme risked making the competition for jobs fiercer.

The Times reported that the Prime Minister is determined to return the UK to the EU.

Someone described as a senior ally of Mr Burnham told the newspaper: “He wants to rejoin. That’s the truth of it.

“He feels it very deeply and thinks he is on the right side of public opinion. The idea that this is being driven by anyone other than him or it’s just clever positioning or tactical is wrong. It’s just what he believes.”