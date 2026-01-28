The Original Factory Shop is the latest in a raft of firms to have called in administrators amid difficult new year trading for retail and hospitality companies.

Administrators from Interpath Advisory said the firm will continue to trade from its 137 stores across the UK while they look at options to help secure its future.

Here is a list of The Original Factory Shop store locations:

– Abergele, Wales

– Alnwick, Northumberland

– Annan, Dumfries and Galloway Scotland

– Ashington, Northumberland

– Atherstone, Warwickshire

– Attleborough, Norfolk

– Ayr, Ayrshire, Scotland

– Ballycastle, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

– Bangor, Wales

– Barmouth, Wales

– Barton-upon-Humber, Lincolnshire

– Bathgate, West Lothian, Scotland

– Bexhill, East Sussex

– Biggin Hill, Greater London

– Bishops Cleeve, Gloucestershire

– Brandon, Suffolk

– Bridgnorth, Shropshire

– Bridport, Dorset

– Buckie, Banffshire, Scotland

– Bungay, Suffolk

– Cainscross, Gloucestershire

– Calne, Wiltshire

– Campbeltown, Argyll, Scotland

– Cardigan, Wales

– Carluke, Lanarkshire

– Carterton, Oxfordshire

– Castle Douglas, Scotland

– Cinderford, Gloucestershire

– Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire

– Clitheroe, Lancashire

– Congleton, Cheshire

– Corsham, Wiltshire

– Cowdenbeath, Fife, Scotland

– Cranleigh, Surrey

– Crewkerne, Somerset

– Cromer, Norfolk

– Crowborough, East Sussex

– Dalry, Ayrshire, Scotland

– Downham Market, Norfolk

– Dunbar, East Lothian, Scotland

– East Dereham, Norfolk

– Egremont, Cumbria

– Felixstowe, Suffolk

– Forfar, Angus, Scotland

– Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

– Frodsham, Cheshire

– Galston, Ayrshire, Scotland

– Garforth, West Yorkshire

– Garstang, Lancashire

– Gillingham, Dorset

– Gorleston, Norfolk

– Haddington, East Lothian, Scotland

– Harleston, Norfolk

– Haslemere, Surrey

– Headcorn, Kent

– Heathfield, East Sussex

– Hereford, Herefordshire

– Holbeach, Lincolnshire

– Holsworthy, Devon

– Horncastle, Lincolnshire

– Hornsea, East Yorkshire

– Kelso, Roxburghshire, Scotland

– Kippax, West Yorkshire

– Kirkintilloch, Dunbartonshire, Scotland

– Lampeter, Wales

– Lanark, Lanarkshire

– Lancaster, Lancashire

– Langold, Nottinghamshire

– Leiston, Suffolk

– Leominster, Herefordshire

– Lutterworth, Leicestershire

– Lydney, Gloucestershire

– Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire

– Machynlleth, Wales

– Melksham, Wiltshire

– Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire

– Milngavie, Dunbartonshire, Scotland

– Minehead, Somerset

– Monifieth, Angus, Scotland

– Montrose, Angus, Scotland

– Nailsea, Somerset

– New Ollerton, Nottinghamshire

– Newhaven, East Sussex

– Newquay, Cornwall

– Northallerton, North Yorkshire

– Oban, Argyll, Scotland

– Oxted, Surrey

– Penrith, Cumbria

– Plympton, Devon

– Porth, Wales

– Porthmadog, Wales

– Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

– Prudhoe, Northumberland

– Pwllheli, Wales

– Redruth, Cornwall

– Ripon, North Yorkshire

– Romsey, Hampshire

– Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

– Rushden, Northamptonshire

– Rustington, West Sussex

– Saltash, Cornwall

– Saxmundham, Suffolk

– Seaton, Devon

– Sherborne, Dorset

– Shildon, County Durham

– Shotts, Lanarkshire

– Skegness, Lincolnshire

– Sleaford, Lincolnshire

– Snettisham, Norfolk

– South Molton, Devon

– Southam, Warwickshire

– Spilsby, Lincolnshire

– St Clears, Wales

– Stalham, Norfolk

– Stanley, County Durham

– Stewarton, Ayrshire, Scotland

– Stonehaven, Kincardineshire

– Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, Scotland

– Stranraer, Wigtownshire, Scotland

– Sturminster Newton, Dorset

– Tenterden, Kent

– Thurso, Caithness, Scotland

– Tiptree, Essex

– Todmorden, West Yorkshire

– Tranent, East Lothian, Scotland

– Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland

– Ulverston, Cumbria

– Warrenpoint, County Down, Northern Ireland

– Warwick, Warwickshire

– Watton, Norfolk

– Whitby, North Yorkshire

– Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire

– Wigton, Cumbria

– Withernsea, East Yorkshire

– Wokingham, Berkshire

– Wrentham, Suffolk

– Wymondham, Norfolk