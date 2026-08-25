World Cup and KPop Demon Hunters ranges have helped toy giant Lego drive sales up by more than a fifth to hit another record in the first half of 2026.

The Danish firm reported a 21% rise in revenues to 41.9 billion Danish kroner (£4.8 billion) for the six months to June 30, helping pre-tax profits surge a third higher to 11.3 billion Danish kroner (£1.3 billion).

It launched more than 330 new products over the first half, with World Cup football fever and “consumer excitement” around Formula 1 and Netflix smash-hit movie KPop Demon Hunters drawing in new customers.

New products included a replica of the official Fifa World Cup trophy, as well as new sets using interactive bricks, which have so far featured in Star Wars and Pokemon ranges.

Niels Christiansen, chief executive of Lego, said: “We are very pleased with our strong start to 2026 and the excitement we see for the Lego brand.

“Our portfolio of products offers something for everyone, and culturally relevant brand experiences continue to drive demand across the globe.”

It said operating profits jumped 22% to 10.9 billion Danish kroner (£1.2 billion) despite spending on “strategic initiatives” such as sustainability, with the group looking to make its bricks out of more renewable and recyclable materials.

Lego is also aiming to switch to paper based bags for its sets across all factories by 2027.