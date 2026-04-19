Having a good work-life balance is more crucial to workers than getting a higher salary when looking for a new role, a survey indicates.

A good work-life balance was the most common “must have” cited by workers, with 43% of people placing importance on this when considering a new role, according to the research, commissioned by travel franchise company Travel Counsellors.

Flexible working hours (35%) was the next most common motivation, followed by a better salary and benefits in third place with 31% of people highlighting this.

In addition, 17% of people said they would want a better working culture from a new role, and 16% would be seeking better personal development opportunities.

People taking part in the survey could choose as many options as they wanted.

Despite a better salary being pushed into third place on the wish-list for those scouring for a new role, a fifth (20%) said career progression is their top wish.

The survey of more than 2,000 people across the UK was carried out by Censuswide in December.

Among those who intend to stay in their current role in the next 12 months, 45% said they enjoy their work culture and the people they work with, underscoring the importance of “softer” work benefits, Travel Counsellors said.

Matt Harding, director of franchise sales at Travel Counsellors, said: “While salary continues to be important, people are increasingly prioritising roles that allow them to achieve a better work-life balance and provide greater flexibility in how they work.

“For many, having time for family and personal commitments, and being part of a working culture that is supportive and aligned to personal values, is just as valuable as financial rewards.”