Police attended a violent incident at Lidl’s first ever pub within hours of it opening its doors.

One man was hospitalised after what officers described as an “altercation” outside The Middle Ale bar in Dundonald, on the outskirts of Belfast.

The supermarket chain said an altercation began inside the premises when a group of customers were “politely asked to leave” after last orders on Thursday night.

Lidl said security personnel were involved in the “prompt removal” of the group.

Police attended the incident at Lidl Northern Ireland’s pub, The Middle Ale, in Dundonald, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA).

A widely viewed video clip appeared to have captured the incident unfold.

In a statement the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “Police received a report of an assault outside licensed premises in Dundonald on Thursday evening, June 18.

“At approximately 11.20pm, it was reported two men were involved in an altercation outside premises in the Dunlady Road area.

“Officers attended, and one man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries not believed to be serious.”

The PSNI said inquiries were ongoing and officers appealed for witnesses to come forward.

In a statement, Lidl Northern Ireland said:”We are aware of an incident at The Middle Ale which took place yesterday evening.

“A group of customers were politely asked to leave the premises after last orders were called and an altercation took place between the group of customers.

“For the safety of our employees and customers, security personnel assisted in the prompt removal of the group and the PSNI supported in ensuring their full removal from the site.

“At The Middle Ale, the safety of our employees and customers is of utmost importance and we operate a zero tolerance approach to disorderly behaviour.”

The Middle Ale only opened for business for the first time earlier that day.

The bar and off-licence is adjacent to the existing Lidl store in Dundonald, near Belfast.

The venture represents Lidl’s novel way of ensuring compliance with Northern Ireland’s strict and complex licensing laws.

The distribution of liquor licences is tightly controlled in the region and can only be obtained by purchasing them from businesses that are closing or no longer intend to sell alcohol.

Applicants must also prove there is an “inadequacy” of provision in the area.

Having been unable to prove there was an inadequate number of off-licences in the Dundonald area, Lidl pivoted its strategy and applied for a pub licence instead, arguing there were not enough bars in the area.

After a protracted process, which involved seeing off a legal challenge in court, the chain succeeded in securing a licence to sell alcohol in a pub, with an attached off-sales section.

The 60-seat pub’s Middle Ale name is a nod to Lidl’s famous Middle Aisle of discounted supermarket items.