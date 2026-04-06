Greggs is launching a chicken version of its customer favourite sausage and vegan rolls in a permanent addition to its menu.

The Chicken Roll – described by the high street baker as “seasoned chicken wrapped in layers of crisp, golden, glazed puff pastry” contains 305 calories and will cost £1.35 when it goes on sale on Thursday.

It follows the Sausage Roll and the pork free Vegan Roll.

To celebrate the final launch of the “trilogy”, Greggs is allowing customers the chance to be among the first to taste the new roll with a 20-minute slot between 3.30pm and 9pm on Wednesday (April 8) at a pop-up location at 15 Bateman Street, in London’s Soho.

Places will be given on a first-come first-served basis but, in a nod to the trilogy theme, guests must arrive as part of a trio of friends or family.

Visitors will be able to pair their three complimentary rolls with a free chicken-themed cocktail or mocktail.

A Greggs spokeswoman said: “They say the best things come in threes, and our iconic roll trilogy is no exception.

“We can’t wait for our customers to experience the Chicken Roll as the ultimate headline act of our flaky franchise.”

Over the past year, Greggs has come under pressure from cautious shoppers affected by the rising cost of living, higher tax and labour costs, and the growing use of weight-loss treatments.

Last month, the Newcastle-based firm reported that statutory pre-tax profits fell by 17.9% to £167.4 million for the year to December 27, compared with a year earlier.

It also told shareholders that total sales grew by 6.8% to £2.15 billion over the year, with like-for-like growth buoyed by its continued store opening programme.

Greggs said it had 121 net store openings in 2025, expanding its shop estate to 2,739 locations by the end of the year.

It is targeting around 120 further openings this year as it highlighted ambitions to grow to “significantly more than 3,000 UK shops over longer term”.