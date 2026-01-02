The UK’s FTSE 100 has risen above 10,000 points for the first time, reaching a major milestone following a rally at the turn of the new year.

It means the blue-chip index has hit a new all-time intraday trading high, after rising as much as 0.8% to 10,018.5, nearly 90 points higher, within the first hour, as traders returned from the new year holiday.

The FTSE 100 has teetered close to the milestone mark in recent months after a knockout year that has seen it rise by 21.5% – the most since 2009.

London’s top tier was strengthened by the soaring share prices of some of its constituents including precious metal miners, defence and financial services firms over 2025.

Investors have been attracted to the relative resilience of the stocks amid turbulence in the wider financial markets, global political uncertainty, and a lacklustre performance for the UK economy.