Sir Keir Starmer is considering steps to see pubs open longer for the next England match that kicks off at 1am on Monday.

It is currently up to councils to decide whether pubs can stay open late to allow fans to watch the end of the match, with Local Government Secretary Steve Reed urging them to sign off on extended hours.

But outgoing Prime Minister Sir Keir is understood to be exploring options to allow all pubs to remain open throughout the night.

England will face Mexico in the Round of 16 at the Fifa World Cup after beating the Democratic Republic of the Congo 2-1 on Wednesday.

Monday’s match is not covered by existing measures to extend pub hours for England matches until 2am, and would run past that time anyway.

The Liberal Democrats earlier called for a blanket extension for licensing hours, but No 10 said “it is for local councils to make those decisions”.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Secretary of State for Housing and Communities has written to councils to encourage them to sign off applications for pubs to extend their hours even further for these late games so that fans can enjoy the football.”

In a video posted to X, Mr Reed said: “There are still some councils that are saying no to the pubs, and my message to those councils is please say yes, do everything you can to get those doors open and the fans inside and I will back you all the way.”

Pubs will need a temporary event notice to show the match at all, as earlier licensing extensions only apply to matches that kick off between 9pm and 10pm.

There’s nothing quite like watching football in a pub. Let’s make it happen. Come on England! pic.twitter.com/RYZ2o1fuls — Steve Reed (@SteveReedMP) July 2, 2026

Dudley Council told the Press Association it had approved 40 such notices for Monday’s match, however any premises applying on Thursday would be rejected as “legislation does not give sufficient time now for a temporary event notice to be issued”.

Medway Council said it had granted 14 notices but “there now isn’t enough time between now and Monday morning’s game for a temporary event notice to be submitted and approved”.

Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council said it had received 16 notices “made correctly in accordance with legislation which we have approved”.

Reading Borough Council said it had approved 13 notices for Monday and Southampton City Council said it had approved 18.

A spokesperson for Dudley Council said: “For the game Monday morning, 40 temporary event notices have been issued, by Dudley Council.

“Six were not issued after West Midlands Police issued counter notices following concerns that the premises would not be able to uphold the prevention of crime and disorder licensing objective.

“There have been a lot of inquiries today from premises also wishing to open, but haven’t yet applied.

England’s Round of 16 clash with Mexico kicks off at 1am on Monday (PA)

“The legislation does not give sufficient time now for a temporary event notice to be issued, therefore anyone applying or inquiring now is being told that they cannot open after their usual licensed hours on Monday morning.”

A spokesperson for the mayor of London said: “The mayor is urging local authorities in the capital to work closely with the hospitality industry to allow pubs to stay open into the early hours of Monday morning, so that Londoners can back our pubs and cheer on in England as they take on Mexico.”

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said she had raised industry concerns about not getting approval to show the match.

She said: “We remain in close contact with Government about concerns raised by publicans who want to show the match but haven’t got temporary event notices in place.

“It would be a crying shame for fans and pubs if our locals weren’t able to host such an important match.”

Lib Dem Cheltenham MP Max Wilkinson, who called for a blanket extension on Thursday, said refusing to grant one would be “the worst decision since the introduction of hydration breaks”.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has called for children to stay up late and watch the match (Martin Rickett/PA)

He earlier told the Commons: “Harry Kane’s heroics last night means that many England fans are looking forward to an early morning or a late night, depending on one’s perspective, on Monday, and this is a good thing.

“But pubs risk missing out on a real opportunity to get more money into the till if ministers do not make a blanket extension for licensing hours.”

England manager Thomas Tuchel has called for children to stay up late and watch the match.

Asked if the Prime Minister backs that call, Downing Street said: “Parents will make their own decision on that.”

Sir Keir’s spokeswoman said: “We want everyone to enjoy the game but kids should be in school on Monday.

“The PM has his usual packed schedule on Monday, so he’ll be facing the same dilemma as everyone else on whether to stay up.

“Win or lose, I think millions of England supporters will be at work on Monday, and the PM will be doing the same.”

Skills minister Baroness Jacqui Smith earlier said she planned to take a “disco nap” on Sunday afternoon and then stay up late to watch the match.