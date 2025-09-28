UK retailers have said men’s tailoring is “back with a vengeance” amid a sharp rebound in demand as workers return to the office and fashion-conscious men splash out for formal occasions.

John Lewis and Marks & Spencer are among retailers to have recorded significant increases in demand for suits and other formal wear over the past year.

Fashion firms have also reported a jump in demand from male customers for private styling services.

The resurgence of male tailoring over the past year has been linked to a surge in occasions to wear suits and clothing following years impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with more workers going back to the office or attending glamorous social events.

Data from John Lewis showed sales of its own branded suits are currently up 68% year on year, while formal outerwear is up 584% year on year.

Last week, the company unveiled its new premium menswear label J Lewis as part of efforts to tap into the jump in demand.

Vikki Kavanagh, chief commercial officer at John Lewis, said: “Tailoring obviously took a real backstep through Covid in everybody’s wardrobes.

“It is now back with a vengeance and it is something that we are really investing in, particularly with menswear this season.

“We will be opening a new tailoring concept in Oxford Street to really meet the need, with an extended product range.”

She added that the retailer expects the tailoring trend to continue as male customers seek “sharper looks” and take advice from personal stylists.

John Lewis said men’s personal stylist appointments are up 23% year on year.

Marks & Spencer said it has also seen more engagement from male customers looking to invest in their formal wardrobes, launching a new M&S Man social channel last month due to the interest.

The high street chain said it sees menswear as a major opportunity for growth and is doubling down on its ambitions by targeting new younger male customers in order to “become the authority in men’s fashion”.

M&S said it sold 37,500 suits valued at £120 in the last month, having witnessed an 18% jump in suit sales over the past two years.

The brand also offers suit-fitting services across 50 stores amid growth in demand for formalwear.

An M&S spokeswoman said: “Men’s formalwear continues to be a growth category as customers look to smarten up their wardrobes for work as well as special occasions like proms and weddings.

“We want to help men look and feel their best, and the real opportunity lies in redefining what smart dressing means today.

“Versatile separates that work across office, weekend and event wear are key and our latest collection delivers with breathable fabrics, stretch innovation and modern fits that prioritise comfort, movement and style.”