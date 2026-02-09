No new restaurants in Great Britain and Ireland have been awarded the illustrious three Michelin star rating, despite much speculation Ireland’s first would be named.

Michelin revealed its latest guide at a ceremony in Dublin on Monday night, the first time the event has been held in the country.

Ten restaurants retained their three Michelin star status, but no new names were added to the prestigious list.

Chefs celebrate their Michelin stars at the launch of the The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2026 in Dublin (Handout/PA)

There had been predictions Ireland had been chosen to host the event because the country’s first three star restaurant would be added to the guide.

Two eateries, Row on 5 and Bonheur by Matt Abe, both in London, were elevated to two-star status.

Among the 20 recipients of their first Michelin star is Fifty Two at Rudding Park in Harrogate – which is known for its “Dessert Islands Discs”, where guests choose music to play and chef Adam Degg said they “try to create a party in the restaurant”.

Mare by Rafael Cagali became the first Michelin stared restaurant in Brighton and Hove in nearly 50 years.

A Galway restaurant, The Pullman – which is housed in two restored Orient Express carriages, also picked up a star.

Alexander Claridge, of The Wilderness in Birmingham – which also collected its first star, said the city “doesn’t take itself too seriously, but it is serious about food”.

“When you love what you do, its easy and we love what we do,” was John Wyer of Forest Avenue in Dublin’s response when his restaurant was awarded a star.

The 2026 Young Chef Award went to Tom Earnshaw of Bohemia on Jersey.

Tom Earnshaw (centre) with Mary Jewell and Stuart Campbell of sponsors La Rousse Foods (Handout/PA)

He said he was inspired by walking his dog on the beach, saying it is one of the benefits of working on an island, and adding: “Just nice to get away from it all sometimes.”

Sebb’s in the centre of Glasgow received the Exceptional Cocktail Award.

Shwen Shwen in Kent was named Opening of the Year, it describes itself as “bringing the flavours of Sierra Leone to the heart of Sevenoaks”.

Maria Bradford said her family’s restaurant “literally represents the underrepresented”.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay handed out the prize for Sommelier of the Year, which went to Roxane Dupuy of Row on 5 in London.

He also gave out the Service Award which went to Barbara Nealon of Saint Francis Provisions in Kinsale, Co Cork.

When asked what makes great services, she quipped “just liking your customers”.

Barbara Nealon and head chef Rebeca Recarey-Sanchez of Saint Francis Provisions in County Cork, with Gordon Ramsay (Handout/PA)

Green stars were also awarded to seven restaurants who have “embraced a responsible and mindful approach to gastronomy”.

In a video address played during the ceremony, the guide’s international director, Gwendal Poullennec, described the evening as a “true historic event for Irish hospitality”.

He added that it was a “milestone” that recognises “not only exceptional cooking, but the people, places and passion that define Irish food culture and hospitality”.