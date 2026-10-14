A fifth (20%) of young adults aged 25 to 34 plan to “go big” this Halloween and spend more than last year, a survey indicates.

But nearly a quarter (24%) of people in the same age group said rising living costs will mean they spend less on Halloween, according to Nationwide Building Society.

Across all age groups surveyed, people were twice as likely to say they are cutting back on Halloween this year amid cost pressures than those planning to spend more.

Around 9% said they expect to spend more this year, while 18% said living cost pressures mean they will cut back.

People who are planning a Halloween-themed day outing this year expect to spend £42 on average.

Those expecting to buy Halloween costumes and accessories in the build up to October 31 typically expect to spend £38.

Around 13% of people will buy a pumpkin and 12% will stock up on several pumpkins, the survey indicated.

More than one in 10 (11%) people expect to purchase Halloween gifts.

Meanwhile 28% of people are planning to stock up for trick-or-treaters and 15% will spend on decorations.

But while many people are splashing out on Halloween, more than a quarter of adults (26%) surveyed said they do not celebrate Halloween at all.

Fred Powell, head of current accounts at Nationwide, said: “Even with household budgets under pressure, our research shows that many people are still looking for affordable ways to enjoy occasions that matter to them.

“For those who celebrate it, Halloween can be a chance to get together with family and friends without breaking the bank, whether that’s carving a pumpkin, dressing up, enjoying a themed day out or treating trick-or-treaters.”

Censuswide surveyed more than 2,000 people across the UK in August and September.