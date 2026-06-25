The cost-of-living crisis is failing to put a dent in spending on live shows, festivals and events, with attendance up 18% on last year, one firm has reported.

Live entertainment company Live Nation said its own data shows that around 4.3 million fans are expected to attend its UK shows, festivals and events this month alone.

This fortnight is expected to be the biggest two weeks of the year for live entertainment, with around one million fans attending shows this week and another one million expected next week.

This weekend’s shows include major stadium, arena and outdoor performances across the country, with artists including Bad Bunny performing in London, Metallica in Cardiff, Lewis Capaldi and Teddy Swims in Exeter, and the State Fayre festival being held in Chelmsford.

Ariana Grande will perform in the UK this summer (PA)

Harry Styles is playing 12 nights at Wembley Stadium this summer, breaking the record for the most shows at the venue in a single year, while Bad Bunny is set to become the first Latin artist to headline a UK stadium this weekend, with shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Across the summer, the UK is hosting headliners including Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, BTS, Bon Jovi and Ariana Grande.

Live Nation’s figures suggest fans spend an additional £122 per person on average beyond the ticket when attending shows and festivals, including on hotels, pubs, restaurants, travel, shops and other local businesses.

Live Nation UK & Ireland chairman Denis Desmond said: “This month, 4.3 million people will be at Live Nation events across the UK and Ireland, with one million people enjoying concerts and festivals this weekend alone.

“What matters is what sits behind those numbers. It is the artists putting on incredible shows for their fans, and people meeting old friends, making new ones, discovering new music and making memories together.

“At the same time, live music is contributing to the economy and supporting businesses, from pubs and restaurants to hotels, shops and transport.”