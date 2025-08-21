Waitrose boss James Bailey is to step down from the supermarket chain later this year, parent group The John Lewis Partnership has said.

Mr Bailey has led the upmarket grocery business as its managing director since 2020, steering the retailer through significant disruption during the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

It comes after former Tesco executive Jason Tarry took over as chairman of the John Lewis Partnership (JLP), the employee-owned parent of the supermarket brand and the John Lewis department store chain, last year.

JLP said it currently “working through a process” to find a successor for Mr Bailey.

Waitrose managing director James Bailey (Waitrose/PA)

Current retail director for Waitrose, Tina Mitchell, will take up the managing director role on an interim basis when Mr Bailey steps down at the end of September.

Mr Bailey said: “Waitrose is back on a very strong footing with record customer numbers, strong sales growth and a turnaround in profitability, so after five and a half years this feels like the right time to hand over the reins.

“I feel confident that we’ve laid the foundations for long-term success and have the opportunity now to go from strength to strength.”

Earlier this week, industry figures from research firm Worldpanel indicated that Waitrose recorded 4.8% sales growth over the three months to August 10, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Mr Tarry said: “James has done an outstanding job, overseeing significant transformation and growth during a period of change.

“He’s a great colleague and has been a highly valued member of the executive team.

“We will be sad to see James go but understand and respect his decision to step down after five and a half years at the helm.

“James will leave Waitrose in a much stronger position and I know will be missed by everyone.”