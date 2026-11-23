Stocks rocketed on Monday in London as the surprise reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia’s chief executive brought relief to stocks bruised by Friday’s heavy falls.

The FTSE 100 Index closed up 134.48 points, 1.3%, at 10,480.82.

The FTSE 250 ended up 410.17 points, 1.7%, at 24,061.90, and the AIM all-share closed 10.39 points higher, 1.5%, at 717.37.

In European equities on Monday, the CAC 40 in Paris soared 1.5%. The DAX 40 in Frankfurt leapt 2.2%.

Stocks in New York surged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 3.3%, the S&P 500 index was up 5.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite rocketed 6.9%.

The tech-laden Nasdaq erased all of the 5.3% slump experienced on Friday.

Mr Huang’s return to the helm of Santa Clara chip maker Nvidia comes just under two weeks since his departure after he admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy.

On Monday, Nvidia said it was confident Mr Huang’s reinstatement “poses no national security risk”, following consultations with senior US government advisers.

Supporting this view, US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that the US government “has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to Nvidia poses any risk to National Security”.

Mr Trump said the decision to bring back Nvidia’s co-founder was the “correct and proper decision”.

Nvidia shares soared 32%, adding around one trillion US dollars to its market value, although they remain below the levels seen on the day of Mr Huang’s departure.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Advanced Micro Devices rose 8.7%, Intel 13%, Micron Technology 19% and Oracle 13%.

Lindsey Stewart, director of Institutional Insights at Morningstar, said Mr Huang’s return “is almost as big a shock as his departure”.

“It’s possible that many investors will conclude this is a good move given his history of value creation at the company. But alongside that sense of relief, there are sure to be questions about who is best placed to provide appropriate governance and oversight of key risks at the now-giant company at the centre of a critically important global AI ecosystem.

“The board’s decision to reappoint Mr Huang, having only just accepted his resignation, leaves those questions unanswered.”

In London, technology investor Polar Capital Technology Trust led the blue-chip gainers, up 8.4%, with peer Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust advancing 4.6%.

Computacenter, which supplies hardware and implementation services for artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure build-outs, rose 4.3%, while Halma, which makes photonics and optical switches used in AI data centres, climbed 4.8%.

All four had been caught up in Friday’s heavy falls, which saw technology stocks plummet amid fears of an AI slowdown.

In London, figures showed UK private sector growth cooled in November, despite the manufacturing economy enjoying its best month of output for more than two years.

The S&P Global composite output index weakened to 52.3 points in November’s flash reading, from October’s final tally of 52.9.

S&P Global said: “November data highlighted an increase in UK private sector output for the fifth consecutive month, although the rate of expansion eased slightly since October amid a loss of momentum in the service economy.

“Manufacturers bucked the overall growth slowdown, with production volumes rising to the greatest extent since August 2024.”

The flash services business activity index faded to a five-month low of 52.0 in November from October’s final reading of 52.8.

The manufacturing output index surged to a 27-month high of 54.2 in November from 53.6 in October.

The wider manufacturing PMI, which the output index forms part of, fell to 52.7 in November from 52.8 in October, however.

The services reading was shy of consensus of 53 points, according to FXStreet.

The overall manufacturing PMI was also expected to have expanded to 53 points.

The pound was quoted lower at 1.3020 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Monday, compared with 1.3098 dollars at the London equities close on Friday. Against the euro, sterling rose to 1.1948 euros from 1.1928 euros.

The euro traded at 1.0899 dollars, down from 1.0980 dollars, late on Friday. Against the yen, the dollar was higher at 159.32 yen from 158.73 yen.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was quoted at 4.94%, trimmed from 4.95% on Friday.

The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was quoted at 5.32%, narrowed from 5.33% on Friday.

Back in London, Compass rose 0.8% after reports it is planning to move its primary listing to New York from London.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that the Chertsey-based contract caterer could announce the change on Tuesday when the FTSE 100 listing is scheduled to release full-year results.

The move, which is expected to take effect in 2028, would represent a further blow to the London market, which has lost some high-profile primary listings in recent years, including Sky Bet owner Flutter Entertainment, equipment rental firm Sunbelt Rentals, heating and plumbing products distributor Ferguson Enterprises and miner BHP Group Ltd.

Vodafone led the fallers, down 5.1%, as Citigroup downgraded the telecommunications provider to “sell” from “neutral”, with a 100p share price target.

Analyst Carl Murdock-Smith thinks Vodafone’s news flow looking ahead is now more challenging and said market consensus may be overly optimistic in modelling a significant adjusted earnings per share ramp in the coming years.

Mr Murdock-Smith also reiterated a “sell” rating on BT, which closed 2.1% lower.

On the FTSE 250, clean energy technology company Ceres Power rose 5.9%, and low-cost computer seller Raspberry Pi climbed 8.0%, benefiting from the renewed enthusiasm for the technology sector.

Drax was also in the green, up 5.2%, as it said it expects to report 2026 adjusted earnings “significantly” above current consensus.

Among small-caps, both Capita and Crest Nicholson plunged.

Capita shed 74% as its chief executive stepped down, and the company said it expects 2027 profit to be up to £95 million lower than previously expected.

As a result, the outsourcer expects to need to conduct an equity raise of around £190 million in the first half of 2027.

Crest Nicholson said trading conditions worsened in its financial fourth quarter, with its sales rate weakening.

The housebuilder now expects a chunkier annual loss than previously forecast.

Shares fell 30%, while larger peers Barratt Redrow and Vistry fell 1.5% and 7.0% in a negative read-across.

Brent oil was quoted at 88.84 dollars a barrel on Monday, down from 91.88 dollars late on Friday.

Gold was quoted lower at 3,669.27 dollars an ounce against 3,545.53 dollars on Friday, recouping some of last week’s falls.

The yellow metal fell sharply last week amid the equity market sell-off and the stronger dollar.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs noted gold prices falling initially during equity sell-offs is a common pattern.

“Gold’s liquidity makes it a source of cash during sharp risk-asset sell-offs, causing an initial decline before prices typically recover if uncertainty persists, as seen during the 2008 (global financial crisis), March 2020 Covid shock and April 2025 Liberation Day sell-off, among others,” the broker explained.

Goldman expects the downward pressure to “eventually reverse, but potentially more slowly around year-end”.

The investment bank suggests some hedge funds may be “reluctant to rebuild risk into year-end, while the expected December Fed hike provides another reason to delay rebuilding gold longs despite lower speculative positioning”.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Polar Capital Technology Trust, up 43p at 558p, Rolls Royce Holdings, up 63.2p at 1,335.8p, Standard Chartered, up 94.5p at 2,010p, Fresnillo, up 105p at 2,256p and Lion Finance Group, up 580p at 12,600p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Vodafone Group, down 5.5p at 102.85p, BT Group, down 4.4p at 207.9p, IG Group Holdings, down 14p at 910p, Barratt Redrow, down 4.7p at 307.7p and Relx, down 43p at 2,933p.

Tuesday’s global economic calendar has the Ifo business climate report in Germany and consumer confidence and house price data in the US.

Tuesday’s local corporate calendar has full-year results from contract caterer Compass Group, a trading statement from do-it-yourself retailer Kingfisher and half-year results from electricals retailer AO World.

Contributed by Alliance News