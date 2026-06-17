UK inflation was unchanged last month despite pressure from rising fuel prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was 2.8% in May, remaining at the same rate as in April.

The rate was below expectations but economists have indicated that inflation is still on track to move higher over the coming months.

The news came despite pressure from the war in the Middle East (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Here the Press Association looks at what is behind the steadying of inflation, what the outlook is for the months ahead, and what it could mean for households.

– What is inflation?

Inflation is the term used to describe the rising price of goods and services.

The inflation rate refers to how quickly prices are going up.

April’s inflation rate of 2.8% means if an item cost £100 a year ago, it would now cost £102.80.

The flat rate of inflation means that prices are still increasing, but at the same pace as during the previous month.

– Why was inflation unchanged?

Economists had expected that inflation would increase to around 3% for the month.

However, the rate of inflated remained flat, partly because of downward pressure from food and non-alcoholic drink prices.

Food and drink inflation eased to 2.2% from 3% in April, falling to its lowest level since December 2024.

This slowdown came amid a drop in inflation across “a range of meat, dairy and vegetable items compared to last month”.

Food and drink inflation eased to 2.2% from 3% in April (Yui Mok/PA)

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said that a fall in the price of heating oil, which had shot higher in the immediate fallout from the Iran war, also put downward pressure on inflation.

The impacts were offset by higher price rises elsewhere, particularly in the transport sector.

The ONS said transport inflation rose to 6.8% for May – the highest level since November 2022.

This was partly down to increased airfares, which increased by 10.3% month-on-month, largely linked to the early timing of Easter and the school holidays.

There was also an impact from upward pressure on fuel costs.

The average price of petrol rose by 0.6 pence per litre between April and May, rising to 157.4p per litre for the month.

– Will inflation stay steady?

UK inflation is not expected to remain at this level for long and is likely to accelerate in the coming months.

One key factor keeping inflation lower is household energy prices, which dropped in April after a reduction in the Ofgem energy prices.

However, the fresh price cap in July is likely to see a rise in household energy bills, which could drive inflation higher.

One key factor keeping inflation lower is household energy prices (Danny Lawson/PA)

A number of sectors, such as food producers, have also indicated that prices could be increased throughout the year as more firms are affected by higher energy bills and pass on this impact to consumers.

– How high could inflation go?

The Bank of England forecast in April inflation could rise as high as 6.2% in a worst-case scenario if the Iran war is not resolved.

In its most benign predictions, the Bank said inflation would peak at 3.6% by the end of this year.

Economists are now predicting that inflation will be around the softer end of this range, particularly with talks over a potential deal between the US and Iran helping to drag oil prices lower.

The Bank of England forecast in April inflation could rise as high as 6.2% in a worst-case scenario (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Brent crude oil slid below 80 dollars a barrel on Tuesday, easing back close to levels seen before the US-Israel war on Iran.

ING’s developed markets economist James Smith said inflation is currently likely to peak at around 3.5% in September if energy prices continue to move in line with forecasts.

Meanwhile, Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said they expect “inflation to peak at 3.4% in November, down from 3.6% before the deal”.

– What does all this mean for interest rates?

The latest inflation data could be particularly influential, dropping just a day before the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee (MPC) vote on interest rates.

The Bank’s current base rate currently sits at 3.75%, after recent steady cuts over the past two years stalled in the face of uncertainty linked to the Middle East conflict.

Bank rate-setters had indicated that they were ready to potentially hike rates again if needed to address any significant uptick in inflation.

Economists have said they expect the Bank to hold off from a rate hike and keep rates level in Thursday’s meeting.

They have also suggested that the Bank is likely to pause any potential future cuts until they see more information.

Sanjay Raja, chief UK economist at Deutsche Bank, said: “The peak in CPI could end up well below what we saw last year. This could give the Bank of England some pause for thought.”

He indicated that this will “buy the MPC more time to assess the risks” around so-called second round effects of inflation.

Matt Swannell, chief economic advisor to the Item Club, said: “Today’s downside surprise and the prospect of lower energy prices should further reduce any near-term pressure on the MPC to raise interest rates.”