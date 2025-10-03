Tinned tuna and Napolina firm Princes Group has revealed plans to float on the stock exchange in a move expected to value it at a reported £1.5 billion in the latest boost for the London market.

The Liverpool-headquartered group, which is owned by Italian food firm Newlat, said a flotation would be the “next step” in its journey.

The almost 150-year-old firm is best known for its Princes Tuna and Napolina brands, but also owns Crisp N Dry and licenses brands such as Branston – having recently developed Branston baked beans – as well as Batchelors and Flora.

It sells nearly a billion cans of food each year and said it is the largest supplier of oils in the UK.

The move comes amid a bounce-back in London listings, with The Beauty Tech Group kicking off its £300 million flotation on Friday.

The London market has suffered a series of setbacks in recent years as major firms have defected to overseas rivals or been bought out.

Princes said it wants to raise money through a listing to help it expand its products and international footprint, with possible acquisitions on the horizon.

Angelo Mastrolia, executive chairman of Princes Group, said: “Our decision to pursue a listing in London marks a pivotal moment in the history of Princes Group.

“The UK is our largest market and the home of an experienced leadership team. This decision reflects our long-term confidence in the business, the strength of our management, and the scale of the opportunity ahead of us.

“We are actively pursuing a pipeline of tangible mergers and acquisition (M&A) opportunities that will unlock new geographies, categories and capabilities.”

The firm made £13.3 million in pre-tax profits last year on sales of £2.1 billion, but revealed it has already notched up a £37.8 million profit haul in the first six months of 2025.

Princes Group, which employs around 7,800 staff, has 23 factories across the UK, continental Europe and Mauritius, with a further 21 warehouses and distribution centres and three offices across Britain, Poland and the Netherlands.

Simon Harrison, chief executive of Princes Group, said: “A listing on the London Stock Exchange is a natural next step in our journey.

“Beyond providing access to capital to execute our M&A ambitions, it will provide a platform to accelerate growth by expanding our product portfolio and expertise, extending our international reach, and attracting top talent as we continue building for the future.”