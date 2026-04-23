Men aged in their 20s could be at particular risk of sextortion scams, according to a building society’s analysis of 50 cases.

The youngest person targeted in the analysis was aged 13, while the oldest was 70, Nationwide Building Society said.

Nearly half were aged in their 20s and the vast majority, at 98%, were male.

Sextortion scammers try to blackmail victims by threatening to share sexual pictures, videos or information unless they receive something in reward, such as money.

Criminals may target people by befriending them through methods such as social media, often using fake identities.

They may chat to their victim in a sexual way and ask for sexual images, perhaps pressuring the person into doing something they feel uncomfortable with. They may also tell the victim that they have access to their contacts.

In one case seen by Nationwide, someone exchanged images and video-called someone they had met online. He then received a threatening call demanding money.

In another case seen by the society, someone shared private images and the scammer threatened to release photos unless he bought Apple gift cards. The victim told his father, who reported it to the police.

A survey commissioned by Nationwide found that more than half (54%) of high school or secondary school or university students surveyed feel it has become harder to spot scams in general.

The research was carried out by Censuswide, among 2,000 people aged 16-plus in February.

Jim Winters, head of economic crime at Nationwide, said: “These cases illustrate how scammers exploit vulnerability, urgency and shame, especially among younger people who may have limited experience with fraud or feel too embarrassed to ask for help early.

“Our insight and research shows how easily private and sensitive information can be used against us. The safest way to protect yourself is not to share anything that you wouldn’t want in the wrong hands. Maybe easier said than done but the damage caused here is far beyond financial.”

Here are some suggestions from Nationwide for staying safe from scams:

1. Stop and pause before sharing images or personal details. Once it is shared there is no going back. Being rushed is a common tactic used by scammers. They will put people under a time pressure to stop victims from thinking about what they are about to do.

2. Avoid moving to another platform at someone else’s request. Fraudsters deliberately shift conversations very quickly to less secure channels.

3. Scammers thrive on panic and urgency and making payments may lead to more demands.

4. Talk to someone you trust and report it. Feelings of embarrassment are what scammers rely on. Confiding in the police, a friend, family member or bank allows for faster action and protection.