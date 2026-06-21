Weight loss medication entering into the mainstream could fundamentally reshape how millions of people shop and what retailers choose to sell, according to new research.

GLP-1s are already influencing spending habits across the UK but the approval of the first oral pill this month will drive a more powerful shift, PwC Strategy& found in a study.

The number of people in the UK using GLP-1s – the scientific name for weight loss medication – could increase from about three million to seven million by 2027, the study showed.

Earlier this month, the Wegovy tablet, made by Novo Nordisk, was approved by the UK’s medicines regulator.

Chemist4U said more than 10,000 had joined the waiting list for a consultation ahead of the expected launch of the pill, and that many people expressing interest have not previously used GLP-1 jabs.

The medication works by reducing food cravings and helping people feel fuller by mimicking the natural hormone released after eating.

Sainsbury’s is among supermarkets to bring out products catered to those with reduced appetites (Sainsbury’s/PA)

PwC found that the oral pill could accelerate a shift in habits that was already under way, with spending being reallocated across categories including food, nutrition, fitness and wellness.

Some 70% of GLP-1 users are spending less in appetite-led categories such as snacks, confectionary and crisps, while 60% are spending more on fresh food, the study showed.

A total of 40% are spending more on products that support nutrition, fitness and confidence such as vitamins and supplements, the study showed.

More than 80% of those who had stopped treatment said they had maintained at least some of the dietary and grocery changes they adopted while taking medication.

Supermarkets, food chains and brands have already been introducing new products to cater to the growing number of people with reduced appetites, with Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer, Waitrose and Greggs among those introducing nutrient-rich meals.

GLP-1 users represent a mix of genders, ages and incomes, PwC’s study found, which it said suggested that the medication was becoming mainstream.

Women account for 60% of current users, and 80% are aged between 25 and 54.

About 70% of users are accessing the medication privately, rather than being prescribed it through the NHS, according to the research.

The accountancy giant’s strategy consulting unit surveyed 2,300 UK adults for the report.

Jacqueline Windsor, head of retail at PwC UK, said: “GLP-1 is the most consumerised medication today.

“Users express renewed confidence and energy that are shaping their demand for nutritious food, fitness routine and wardrobe refresh – which represent a basket reallocation rather than reduction of spend.”

She added that consumer businesses were likely to “reshape their portfolios” and “innovate to capture changing preferences”.