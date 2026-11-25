Fraud losses due to authorised push payment (APP) scams jumped by around a quarter in the first half of this year, compared with the same period in 2025, according to figures from a banking and finance industry body.

UK Finance recorded 138,345 APP fraud cases in the first half of this year – a 25% increase compared with the same period last year.

By value, APP fraud losses totalled £316 million – a 22% rise compared with the first half of 2025.

Fifty-eight per cent of APP cases originated online and 16% started through telecommunications, according to UK Finance.

In total, £205.7 million was returned to APP fraud victims in the first half of 2026, representing around two-thirds (65%) of the amount stolen.

The proportion of money returned was higher than in the first half of 2025, when 62% of the total value of APP fraud losses was returned to victims.

Ruth Ray, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance, said: “Fraud remains one of the biggest threats facing the UK, harming consumers, businesses and the wider economy while funding serious and organised crime.

“The financial services industry continues to invest heavily in protecting consumers, preventing more than £810 million of unauthorised fraud in the first half of this year alone.

“But criminals are increasingly exploiting online platforms and telecommunications networks to target and manipulate victims before a payment is ever made.

“The financial services sector cannot tackle this threat alone.

“We need stronger obligations on technology and telecommunications firms so that every sector exploited by fraudsters is held accountable and plays its part in preventing harm.”

APP fraud happens when fraudsters manipulate people into sending them money directly by pretending to be someone they are not.

They may also use artificial intelligence (AI) to carry out scams on a bigger scale.

UK Finance said most of the rise in APP fraud in the first half of 2026 was driven by scams where people are tricked into sending money to criminals offering goods, services or investments that did not exist.

Purchase scams accounted for nearly seven in 10 (69%) APP cases.

Investment fraud accounted for the biggest proportion of APP fraud losses, at £126.3 million.

Cases of advance fee scams more than doubled (a 118% increase) compared with the first half of 2025, with 16,481 cases recorded.

These scams involve victims paying an upfront fee or deposit for a service that does not exist, or to release a supposedly larger payment or high-value goods.

New reimbursement rules were launched in October 2024, which make reimbursement for APP scams mandatory.

Previously, many banks had signed up to a voluntary code, with some having their own reimbursement policies.

An £85,000 reimbursement limit is included in the APP fraud protections, but banks can choose to reimburse higher amounts.

There is also an optional excess of up to £100 that firms can apply.

UK Finance said that criminals stole £659.5 million through payment fraud (both unauthorised and authorised) in the first half of 2026, an increase of 8% compared with the first half of 2025.

While APP scam losses jumped, losses from unauthorised fraud fell slightly.

Losses from unauthorised transactions across payment cards, remote banking and cheques fell by 2% annually to £343.5 million.

The total number of recorded cases decreased by 17% to reach 1.64 million.

Paul Davis, head of economic crime at Barclays UK, said: “As criminals increasingly take advantage of artificial intelligence, Barclays research shows 78% of UK adults believe AI advances have made scams more convincing, and only one in three feel confident in their ability to identify an AI-generated scam, ramping up concerns around online dating, shopping, and communicating.”

Chris Ainsley, head of fraud prevention at Santander UK, said: “These figures show that households are being bombarded with fraud attacks and scam content every day – and losing ever-growing sums.”

He said that other sectors “must step up to help cut scams off at source”.

Phil Cotter, chief executive of SmartSearch, said: “Never let a seller talk you into abandoning a secure payment method.”