Carlsberg has revealed stronger-than-expected profits after securing cost efficiencies sooner than expected from its takeover of Britvic.

It said synergies between the group’s Carlberg UK business and Britvic are “ahead of plan”, having already secured around 30% of the predicted £110 million in the projected savings.

Carlsberg’s £3.3 billion takeover of the J20 and Robinsons squash maker was completed early last year.

Britvic, based in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, employs around 4,500 people.

The Danish drinks firm said the boost from the takeover helped operating profits increase by 22.7% to 14 billion Danish krone (£1.6 billion) in 2025.

It also helped overall sales volumes grow by 17.7%, with total revenues up 18.8% year-on-year.

However, group organic volumes were down 0.6% after taking into account the loss of its contract to brew and sell San Miguel lager in the UK.

Mahou San Miguel, the brand’s parent business, ended Carlsberg’s contract to make and distribute the beer last year, passing the UK licence to AB InBev.

Group chief executive Jacob Aarup-Andersen said: “Navigating a challenging consumer environment, we successfully integrated Britvic, prepared to take over a substantial soft drinks business in Central Asia, achieved positive results for our growth categories and accelerated growth in India.

“We’ve taken significant steps towards building a broad and diversified beverage portfolio.

“This will not only enable us to meet a wider range of consumer needs and occasions, but also strengthen our position as a world-class brewer.

“The combination of beer and soft drinks is therefore unlocking exciting new opportunities for both growth and value creation.”