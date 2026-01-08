Gold and jewellery thefts often spike in the month of January, an insurer has warned.

Allianz UK, which analysed its own claims figures over the past five years, said 10% of claims happened in the month of January, with watches, jewellery and other luxury goods such as designer handbags being stolen.

The insurer said the average claim totalled around £8,000, with one claim topping £82,000.

Gold prices have surged in recent months, with the precious metal often being seen as a “safe haven” during times of uncertainty.

Allianz said people should make sure their items are not underinsured.

Some people may have received new items of jewellery over Christmas.

Allianz suggested storing jewellery securely and keeping professional valuations, receipts and photographs.

People should also inform their insurer about any significant changes to their collection to ensure continuous and adequate coverage, Allianz said.

Graham Wright, managing director of home insurance at Allianz UK, said: “Gold and jewellery items are tempting targets for thieves, especially on dark winter nights when burglaries are more common. They often represent significant financial and sentimental value, and it’s important that homeowners take action to ensure their valuables remain safe.

“It’s also crucial homeowners check their insurance policy provides enough cover to match the value of their possessions. It’s easy to underestimate what your home contents are worth and that can lead to underinsurance.”