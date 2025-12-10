Sky executive Priya Dogra has been announced as the new chief executive of Channel 4.

The former Warner Bros director, who is currently chief advertising, group data and new revenue officer at Sky, and will take up the role in March next year.

Jonathan Allan will remain as the broadcaster’s interim chief executive until then, a role he has been in since Alex Mahon resigned in April.

Ms Dogra said: “Joining Channel 4 at this moment is a genuine privilege.

“Few organisations sit so firmly at the heart of British culture or have such a clear purpose and vital mission: to challenge, to reflect and represent voices across the UK, and to spark change through entertainment.

“I very much look forward to working with the brilliant team at Channel 4 and with partners across the creative industries to build on its distinctive and groundbreaking programming and reporting, accelerate its digital ambitions, and deepen its connection with audiences across every platform.”

Ms Dogra previously spent 14 years at Time Warner, WarnerMedia and Warner Bros Discovery, most recently as president and managing director of the latter.

She also led local original series production for HBO and HBO Max, having began her career in investment banking at Citi.

She currently oversees Sky Media, the company’s advertising sales arm, and has recently headed up Universal Ads, a joint initiative between Sky, ITV and Channel 4, and Comcast’s FreeWheel, which aims to create a trading platform that allows small businesses to access TV advertising.

Geoff Cooper, Channel 4 chairman, said: “I am delighted that Priya Dogra will become Channel 4’s eighth chief executive officer.

“Priya is an outstanding executive, a visionary leader and has a formidable intellect.

Jonathan Allan will remain interim chief executive until March next year (John Walton/PA)

“She has impressive experience in driving commercial growth and digital transformation, as well as building collaborative partnerships, alongside a track record of nurturing creative processes, delivering effective programming strategies and building content production capabilities.

“She also possesses a passion for Channel 4 and a deep understanding of its public service remit.

“Priya is ideally equipped to lead the business through its next chapter, and we are thrilled to welcome her aboard.”

Ms Dogra will become the broadcaster’s second female chief executive after Ms Mahon, who joined the organisation in 2017.

Channel 4’s previous chief executives were David Abraham (2010 to 2017), Andy Duncan (2004 to 2009), Mark Thompson (2002 to 2004), Michael Jackson (1997 to 2001), Michael Grade (1988 to 1997), and Jeremy Isaacs (1982 to 1987).