The average value of a missing diamond claim has jumped by a third, or more than £2,500 annually, according to a major insurance provider’s analysis of high net worth claims data.

Last year, the average missing diamond claim was for £10,157, up by 33% compared with the average claim for £7,618 in 2024, Aviva said.

The warning to protect jewellery comes as Aviva said it has recorded a 13% increase in claims about missing diamonds, comparing 2025 with 2024.

The figures were taken from Aviva Private Clients claims data in 2025 and 2024, looking at loss of jewellery or personal belongings where the word “diamond” was noted in the loss description. Aviva Private Clients aims to protect wealthy people and their assets.

Ann Owen, managing director at Aviva Private Clients, said: “Diamonds really are forever and it’s interesting to see how the average value of a claim has increased drastically in recent years.

“Engagement jewellery, whether a ring, bracelet or other treasured piece, carries huge sentimental value, which is why having the right level of cover is so important.

“In many cases, high-value items can be protected under the valuables section of home insurance, which typically covers loss, theft and damage.

“However, depending on the value, you may need to list it separately on your policy to make sure it’s fully covered – often for a small additional cost.”

Ms Owen added: “If you own a high-end piece of jewellery, keeping the valuation up-to-date is essential, especially for items that have been passed down through your family.

“The value of gold and diamonds, for example, has fluctuated significantly in recent years, and an up-to-date valuation helps ensure you have the right level of insurance should the worst unfortunately happen.

“If you have numerous expensive pieces, it could also be worth looking at a specialist high net worth policy to make sure you have the right level of cover in place for your collection.”

Here are some suggestions from Aviva to help keep high-value jewellery protected:

– Take jewellery off for everyday activities

Consider removing jewellery when swimming, cleaning, gardening, exercising or applying lotions. Chemicals, knocks and slippery hands are common causes of damage and loss, with Aviva claims data showing multiple lost diamonds from activities such as gardening.

– Clean jewellery carefully

Some harsh cleaning methods may loosen stones.

– Consider where and when you wear your jewellery

This could help to reduce the risk of any unwanted attention and opportunistic “grab‑and‑run” situations.

– Avoid over-sharing on social media

While it is tempting to share updates such as engagements on social media, bear in mind that thieves can target people who have shared photos of their belongings, such as rings and other jewellery.

– Store items securely

Some people may want to consider keeping items in a high-quality safe and keeping them separately to prevent scratching. Distributing items across several safes could also be an option for people with multiple high-end pieces.

– Avoid extreme temperatures

Sudden temperature changes can crack gemstones. Try not to leave jewellery in cars or conservatories, for example.

– Consider getting regular valuations

Updating your valuations can help to make sure items are insured for the right amount and fully covered if you ever need to claim. Keep hold of valuations and any photos of valuables for your records.

It is also a good idea for valuations to include details such as weight, size, colour and clarity of gemstones such as diamonds.

– Consider specialist cover

Depending on the value of a collection, some people may consider taking out a specialist high net worth policy, which could have higher limits than a standard home insurance policy.

Aviva also commissioned Censuswide to survey more than 2,000 people across the UK in March, which found that the top stones for engagement rings are:

1 Diamond; 2 Sapphire; 3 Emerald; 4 Ruby; 5 Pearl