Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has promised a “fight” with social media firms over efforts to keep children away from mobile phone, tablet and TV screens.

Parents have been searching for what is appropriate screen time and social media use for their children without any help, Sir Keir said as he visited a school in South London.

The Government has now issued guidance that advises parents of younger children to limit screen time for two to five-year-olds to an hour a day, and less if possible.

For children under two, screen time should be avoided unless for shared activities that encourage children to interact with others, parents have also been advised.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meets pupils during a visit to Rosendale Primary School in West Dulwich, south London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister said: “When there’s a lot going on, when children are having a tantrum, trying to find something to distract them is an obvious thing and I don’t think parents and carers have had any guidance at all yet about what would be appropriate, what might be best.”

The Government is also currently consulting on how to protect children under the age of 16 online, which could include an Australia-style social media ban or measures like time limits and curfews.

Sir Keir added: “Some of this will require a fight. If we’re going to do more to protect children, we’re going to have to fight some of the platforms that are putting the material up there because they’re putting this addictive stuff up there for a reason.

“They want more children to spend more time online and we’ve got to fight them and be clear whose side we’re on here.”

The new guidance on screen time for the youngest children advises families to avoid fast-paced social media-style videos and toys or tools that use artificial intelligence (AI), and keep bedtimes and mealtimes screen-free.

The new guidance on screen time for the youngest children advises families to avoid fast-paced social media-style video (PA)

The guidance was developed by a panel led by children’s commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza and children’s health expert Professor Russell Viner.

Prof Viner, a paediatrician and professor at University College London, said he would next like to see the Government issue more specific advice to parents on what is actually good content for their children to see.

He told the Press Association: “What we have suggested to the Government is better guidance from educationalists on what’s good content and actually what isn’t, because there’s a lot of educational content out there making all sorts of claims that can be confusing for parents.”

Prof Viner said long periods of watching screens without interactive engagement “crowd out” important things for young children’s development like sleep and physical activity.

It also seems to have an impact on children’s language development, he added.

Around 98% of children are watching screens on a daily basis by the age of two, the Government has previously said, and those with the highest screen time see an impact on their language.

Sir Keir Starmer said platforms were ‘putting this addictive stuff up there for a reason ‘(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, education minister Josh MacAlister said there has been “a complete rewiring of childhood” over the last decade due to social media and screen time.

“For parents of really small children, we’re trying to help create some new social norms,” he said.

“There’s no judgment. It’s much easier to say these things than it is to do them, I appreciate.”

A jury ruled on Wednesday in Los Angeles that Google, owner of YouTube, and Meta, which runs Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, built platforms to hook young users without regard for their wellbeing.

Sir Keir told reporters on Thursday he was very keen to tackle addictive features on social media.

Prof Viner told the Press Association evidence from Australia and from a trial on different restrictions, will help the UK to make decisions on how to protect young people.

“We absolutely need to do something to limit the exposure of adolescents to harmful content, as that’s the real issue,” he said.

“I absolutely support thinking about how we get social media companies to design things that are pro-development by design.”