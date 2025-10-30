PTSB has put itself up for sale, the government has said.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the government was aware of the announcement and is supportive of it.

The Irish state currently holds 57.4% of shares in the PTSB.

The sale, if successful, would end the last remaining shareholding in an Irish bank.

Mr Donohoe said: “PTSB has made great progress in building a strong competitive franchise in the Irish retail banking market as evidenced by its Q3 2025 trading update released today.

“With increased investor interest in European banks, this presents the state with the opportunity to exit its last remaining shareholding in an Irish bank after 17 years.

“The state’s investment in PTSB was made during the financial crisis to safeguard the stability of the banking system and protect depositors.

“A sale of the state’s investment would be consistent with the objective of recovering taxpayer funds that were used to rescue the Irish banks and deploying these to more productive purposes.

“The state has and continues to be very supportive of PTSB, and the Government believes that it is in the long-term interests of PTSB and citizens in general that the bank be returned to full private ownership.

“PTSB is an important part of the retail banking market and wider Irish economy, and its continued sustainable growth provides choice to consumers.”

The Department of Finance has appointed Rothschild & Co and William Fry as financial and legal adviser, respectively, in relation to the sale.