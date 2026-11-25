John Swinney has challenged the Prime Minister to bring down bills “substantially” in the wake of a “staggering” 26% rise in the UK energy price cap.

The Scottish First Minister said with fuel bills “already causing real hardship”, the latest rise in the price cap – which is due to come into force from January 1 – will “be causing understandable anxiety for many people”.

He said Prime Minister Andy Burnham must now “urgently set out how he will bring bills down substantially”.

Household energy bills are to soar by 26% from the start of next year driven by the conflict in the Middle East, the industry regulator has confirmed.

Energy regulator Ofgem confirmed on Wednesday the price cap – which limits how much power companies can charge customers on standard or default variable tariffs – will rise by £443 per year to £2,166 at the start of next year.

Neil Kenward, of Ofgem, said the increase is being driven by the conflict in the Middle East, but added: “We know this price increase will be a worry for many households as winter approaches.”

Mr Swinney said: “High energy bills are already causing real hardship across Scotland and confirmation of a £443 increase in January, when the new price cap comes into effect, will be causing understandable anxiety for many people.”

Adding that the Labour Government at Westminster “came to office promising to cut energy bills by £300”, Mr Swinney said “bills are already around £300 higher and are set to rise further in January”.

Consumer groups have called for urgent action help those struggling with the high energy costs during cold weather.

Derek Mitchell, chief executive of Citizens Advice Scotland, said: “Energy bills are already extremely difficult.

“This staggering increase will make them unbearable for thousands of people across Scotland – particularly those on the lowest incomes, with disabled people and those in rural communities facing real harm.

“It is especially devastating that this massive increase will come at the coldest point of the year.”

The average energy debt Citizens Advice Scotland helps people with has already “surged” to £3,200, with Mr Mitchell warning that “expecting people to absorb a further 26% increase is simply impossible”.

He insisted: “Our energy system is broken. What was described as a crisis in 2022 has become a permanent state of emergency.

“Bold, targeted and urgent solutions are needed to prevent people from experiencing further harm. The scale of intervention must match the scale of the emergency.”

From 1 January 2027, the average price cap unit rates and standing charges for energy are changing. These are caps on unit rates plus the standing charge (not a cap on your total bill). More: https://t.co/ntK8EyIu9Y pic.twitter.com/58u5GgkeM3 — Ofgem (@ofgem) November 25, 2026

The UK Budget included a pledge to give payments of £100 to all those living in homes in council tax bands A to D to help with energy costs, with the Scottish Government having said it will work with councils to replicate the Westminster scheme north of the border.

But Mr Mitchell said: “For many households, the support announced in recent months is little more than a drop in the ocean against rising energy bills.”

He backed calls for a social energy tariff – which could cut bills for those on a low income and vulnerable households – as well as a “comprehensive debt write-off scheme for those in debt”.

Craig Tobin, from Advice Direct Scotland, said: “This New Year’s Day price cap rise is one of the biggest increases on record, and will put extreme pressure on thousands of struggling Scottish households.

“Many are already in debt to their energy suppliers as well as battling high living costs, and with Christmas approaching, people’s budgets are stretched to the limit.

“This is why we have been calling for the introduction of a social energy tariff, which could give the most vulnerable people access to the cheapest deals.”

Scots are being encouraged to take ‘practical action’ by checking their bills and seeing if cheaper options are available (Jacob King/PA)

He urged people to take “practical action by examining their bills, finding out how much they are paying, and checking if there are cheaper options available with other suppliers”.

Mr Tobin continued: “The most important thing to remember is that nobody should struggle alone, and help is available. Anyone experiencing difficulties should visit www.energyadvice.scot or call 0808 196 8660 for assistance.”

Consumer Scotland chief executive Sam Ghibaldan said: “Too many households across Scotland are already struggling to afford their energy bills, and many are falling behind on payments.

“This increase risks pushing more consumers into debt, forcing others to cut back on essentials, and leaving some unable to heat their homes to a comfortable level, or putting their health at risk, during the coldest months of the year.”

UK Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “I know people are deeply concerned by another rise in energy bills.

“For too long, British families have been paying the price for conflicts overseas and volatile fossil fuel markets.

“To help this winter, we’re stepping in to give families some breathing space, so from January, the majority of households will get £100 towards their energy costs.

“But there is more to do to take the pressure off families and bring bills down for good.”