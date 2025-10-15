Pensioners are being warned to watch out for winter fuel payment scams after a spike in referrals ahead of the money reaching people’s bank accounts from next month.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is urging people not to engage with scam messages.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) data revealed a 153% rise in scam referrals in the final week of September, compared with the previous week.

Fraudsters will send messages purporting to be from government officials processing winter fuel payment applications. The scam communications had started to drop off after a peak in June – but are on the increase again ahead of payments being made next month.

But the Government said that winter fuel payments are made automatically, and it will never ask for bank details by text. Anyone who receives a text message inviting them to apply for a payment should not engage with it and instead forward it to 7726, the Government said.

The DWP said it is ramping up its social media campaign in partnership with Action Fraud to raise awareness of these scams, alongside working with charities.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said: “If you get a text message about winter fuel payments, it’s a scam. They will be made automatically so you do not need to apply.

“These despicable attempts by criminals to target people are on the rise. We are raising awareness to make it harder for fraudsters to succeed.

“If you receive a suspicious message about winter fuel payments, don’t engage – forward it to 7726 and delete it immediately.”

Winter fuel payments will automatically be paid into people’s bank accounts, with eligible pensioners receiving a letter in October or November saying how much they will receive. Payments will be made between mid-November and December 2025.

Some pensioners can apply for further support this winter through pension credit – which is worth £4,300 on average a year and is available to those on low incomes. Pensioners with care needs can also apply for attendance allowance.

The Government previously announced plans to restrict eligibility for winter fuel payments, but this was later rowed back on, with payments being restored to the vast majority of pensioners who had previously received them.

People who believe they may have been scammed should tell their bank and the police.