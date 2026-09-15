Holyrood will vote on whether there should be a moratorium on new hyperscale data centres – with Scottish Greens insisting the move is needed to halt a “big tech free-for-all”.

With campaigners having raised concerns about the environmental impact of such centres, Scottish Green MSP Patrick Harvie warned about a “huge surge” in proposed developments.

He argued that putting a moratorium on such developments in place would allow Scotland to “put the brakes on this speculative rush” so that a national strategy could be developed.

The Green said that Wednesday’s vote at Holyrood gives MSPs “their first opportunity to put the brakes on this speculative rush to build massive new AI data centres”.

Campaigners against proposed new data centres lobbied Holyrood earlier this month (Danyel VanReened/PA)

The Green motion calls for a moratorium on planning applications for new hyperscale data centres until a national strategy and updated planning guidance are produced, which must then take account of the “cumulative impacts on energy demand and the environment” of such developments.

Mr Harvie said: “Scotland is being hit by a huge surge of hyperscale AI data centre proposals, and the Scottish Government is standing by while councils are being left to deal with the consequences.

“The scale of what is being proposed is extraordinary. If the first 24 of these projects are approved they will require one and a half times Scotland’s entire peak electricity consumption. It is completely unsustainable.

“We cannot allow a big tech free-for-all. We cannot approve such huge new demands on our energy system without first asking whether these projects are in Scotland’s interests, where the power will come from, and who will ultimately benefit.”

Patrick Harvie urged MSPs to ‘send a clear message’ by backing the Green motion (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He continued: “Today, MSPs will have a chance to send a clear message and draw a line.

“Scotland needs a proper national strategy before this speculative frenzy goes any further.

“We need a proper national strategy, and today MSPs can vote to demand one.”

Mr Harvie added: “The Scottish Government should listen to the community groups who have been campaigning across the country.

“We need to put robust criteria in place, and make sure Scotland’s energy, land and infrastructure are working in the public interest rather than being handed over to the big tech industry on a speculative basis.”

The debate comes after public finance minister Hannah Mary Goodlad announced last month that environmental impact assessments would be required for two proposed data centres in Auchtertool in Fife and Wester Hermiston in Edinburgh.

Planning authorities must also notify ministers of new data centre applications which exceed 50 megawatts.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Data centres represent a rapidly emerging sector and planning has an important role to play in considering applications, harnessing economic opportunities, and finding solutions which align with our climate goals.

“We must balance the economic and employment interests in developing data centres with national energy, climate and community wealth building ambitions. The voices of communities that will be affected will be central to any considerations on data centres.”