Royal Mail has revealed its Christmas stamps for this year, featuring scenes of the Nativity.

The five stamps have been designed by award-winning illustrator Paula Doherty.

The three wise men will feature on the stamps (Royal Mail/PA)

The stamps depict:

– Angel – 2nd Class

– Mary and Joseph – 2nd Large Letter

– Mary and the Baby Jesus – 1st Class

– Shepherds – 1st Large Letter

– Three Wise Men – £3.40

Royal Mail also worked with Professor Ben Quash, Professor of Christianity and the Arts at King’s College London, and Professor Andrew Davison, Regius Professor of Divinity at the University of Oxford, on the stamp issue.

David Gold of Royal Mail, said: “For many people, once the Christmas stamps go on sale, the seasonal preparations can begin.

Paula Doherty created the images (Royal Mail/PA)

“There’s something truly magical about this time of year, and these stamps capture that spirit perfectly. We are very grateful to Paula Doherty for these beautiful illustrations, which set the perfect tone for the festive season.”

Paula Doherty said: “I’m so delighted that my designs will finally be out in print and feel excited and slightly overwhelmed to think that they will be on envelopes flying all around the world this Christmas.

The stamps are a Christmas tradition (Royal Mail/PA)

“The hardest part of the whole process was keeping my involvement under wraps as the unveiling of the Christmas stamps is part of the magic so I couldn’t tell anyone until their release. It was a long time to keep a secret. ”