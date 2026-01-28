The podcast producer co-founded by Gary Lineker and behind the popular “The Rest Is…” series has secured new US investment, as it sets its sights on global expansion and new media formats.

The Chernin Group (TCG) has taken a minority stake in London-based media and production business Goalhanger and will have a seat on its board.

TCG is led by media mogul Peter Chernin, who is behind the production of blockbuster films including Planet Of The Apes and The Greatest Showman.

It is the first time Goalhanger has taken external funding since being created by ex-footballer and pundit Mr Lineker and former TV producers Tony Pastor and Jack Davenport.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment on the financial terms of the investment and its valuation.

Goalhanger, which employs 80 staff, is behind some of the UK’s most popular podcast series, including The Rest Is History, The Rest Is Football and The Rest Is Politics.

Its 14-show network generated more than 750 million full-episode views and streams over 2025, and it has gained some 250,000 paying subscribers.

Bosses said the new investment from Mr Chernin’s firm will help the business accelerate in the US and develop new formats for its shows across TV, film, written and live experiences.

Mr Pastor, Mr Davenport and Mr Lineker said in a statement: “Since we first met Peter and the TCG team more than a year ago, it has become increasingly clear that they share our vision for what Goalhanger can become, and are the perfect partner to help us realise that ambition.”

TCG has investments in media companies including actress Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and The New York Times sports division The Athletic.