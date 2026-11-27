A serious cyber incident that forced the Government to take down online benefits and pension services was “probably an attack”, the UK’s former chief technology officer has said.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) took down systems, which appeared to still be offline on Friday evening.

Downing Street said there was no evidence a “malicious actor” had targeted other Government departments, but David Knott, who led government technology until December 2025, said: “My strong suspicion is this is an attack”.

A cyber incident has forced the Department for Work and Pensions to take some systems offline. The department said it is working with GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre and Government experts to investigate the incident.

He told BBC Newsnight: “I think the Government has been very sensible in using quite precise language, and being very evidence-based in the way they’ve reported it.

“At the same time some of that language does tell me it’s probably an attack.

“They’ve used the word ‘cyber’ which normally means it’s an attack.

£They’ve taken down some of the citizen-facing services which implies to me that there’s some kind of attack could be mounted through the front door.

“So my strong suspicion is this is an attack.”

If you have experienced delays or other issues with payments following the DWP cyber incident, call our helpline in the usual way Customers who do not attend or cannot update their circumstances will not be sanctioned. Sanctions already processed earlier will still apply pic.twitter.com/lCDc1mV46z — Department for Work and Pensions (@DWPgovuk) November 27, 2026

A DWP spokesperson said: “The investigation remains ongoing and we are not going to speculate on the nature of the incident while that work continues.

“We are working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre and Government Cyber Co-ordination Centre to establish exactly what happened.”

No 10 said earlier on Friday that work is being carried out “as quickly as possible” to restore services after millions of claimants were left unable to access accounts or apply for benefits online, although regular pension and benefits payments continued.

GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre and Government experts are investigating the suspected hack after unusual activity was first identified on Thursday, prompting the DWP to take down some systems as a “precaution”.

The suspected breach is the latest in a long line of recent cybersecurity incidents to hit the UK.

Earlier this month, a number of UK meat suppliers said their fridges heated up overnight as they were affected by hacks targeting software used by supermarkets across Europe.

In recent weeks, fashion retailers Next and Asos have both separately flagged incidents that saw unauthorised access gained to some data.

The UK’s data protection watchdog said it is in contact with the DWP about the incident.