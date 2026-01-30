Shell is expected to reveal annual earnings slumped by more than a fifth last year as oil prices saw the biggest fall since 2020 at the height of the Covid pandemic.

Annual results from the FTSE 100 oil giant on Thursday are set to lay bare the impact of the steep declines in the cost of crude, which dropped by 19% and for a record-breaking third year in a row, as there was more supply than needed in the world economy.

The falls came in a year dominated by conflict, higher tariffs and rising supply from oil producers, with Brent crude dropping below 60 dollars a barrel last month for the first time in almost five years.

Most analysts are forecasting Shell to report full-year underlying earnings dropping by 21% to 18.79 billion US dollars (£13.66 billion), down from 23.72 billion dollars (£17.22 billion) in 2024.

On its preferred current cost of supplies (CCS) basis, annual earnings are predicted to drop 14% to 56.71 billion dollars (£41.22 billion).

In the fourth quarter, underlying earnings on a CCS basis are set to fall to 12.88 billion dollars (£9.36 billion) from 14.28 billion dollars (£10.38 billion) a year earlier.

The results follow a recent update from Shell that revealed a weaker performance from its trading business in the latest quarter amid the drop in crude prices, as well as signalling a loss in its troubled chemicals and products division.

Despite this and wider market and geopolitical pressures, Shell’s share price has remained largely resilient, with recent gains in Brent crude above 70 dollars a barrel helping support the stock.

AJ Bell experts said: “This may be partly down to boss Wael Sawan’s ongoing focus on keeping costs, capex (capital expenditure) and debt down and his focus on maximising the value of Shell’s hydrocarbon assets and balancing that with investment for future growth from renewables.”

They added: “Shell’s January update was mixed, thanks to a weaker showing in oil and gas trading and tough times for the chemicals business, although lower oil and gas prices bring some relief to the cost base of the refining operations.

“Overcapacity in China, which has a huge cost advantage when it comes to energy, remains a major problem for the chemicals and petrochemicals industries worldwide.”

“Shareholders will keep a close eye on capital expenditure, both for 2025 and 2026, in comparison to 2024’s 19.6 billion dollars (£14.25 billion) in spending,” according to AJ Bell’s analysts.

Shell’s bosses are also likely to face questions over Venezuela as US president Donald Trump puts pressure on the major players in the sector to return to the country after America captured its leader Nicolas Maduro.

They could also be grilled once again on any potential plans to switch Shell’s listing from London to New York.

Michael Hewson, at MCH market insights, said: “While not a currently live discussion, concerns remain that the move of the primary listing to NY remains under consideration, due to the consistent valuation gap between it and its US peers Exxon and Chevron.”